In December of 2020, Pusha T was on IG Live with Steven Victor and along with announcing that Kanye West and The Neptunes were producing his new album, he said that something from it would be out “in the next 90 days.” Unfortunately, the entirety of 2021 passed by and all we heard from Push were a couple of features and the news that his new album would be 12 songs long. As soon as 2022 kicked off though, it was clear the album was finally near.

