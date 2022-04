The final piece of the puzzle is set for the White Sox to take the field against the Tigers for Opening Day on Friday. Hours after announcing the 28-man roster, and sharing the bad news that Yoán Moncada and Ryan Burr would begin the season on the Injured List, Tony La Russa spilled the beans on how the White Sox will line up for their first game of the season.

CHICAGO, IL ・ 1 DAY AGO