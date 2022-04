The show opened with a look at tonight's main event between NXT United Kingdom Champion Ilja Dragunov and Roderick Strong. Eddie Dennis led out Primate and T-Bone on chains. The match started out with a wild brawl and Primate and Wild Boar attempted to kill each other with death. Boar eventually got the better of his former partner with some ground and pound and a vicious slam. Boar then rolled to ringside in an attempt to go after Dennis, but he couldn't get to him yet.

WWE ・ 21 HOURS AGO