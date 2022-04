Robots are designed to do tasks that are difficult or dangerous for humans, so it seems only fitting that there should be one for cleaning the bowl, too. There almost comes a time when family members or housemates fight over the Porcelain Throne, but none actually like to stick around to clean it. Considering everything that goes inside, it’s really no surprise that cleaning the toilet ranks the highest in chores that even grownups don’t like to do. Some even hire other people to do that, but why settle for a regular expense when you can just buy a robot that is only too happy to clean the toilet for you. And that’s exactly what this rather cute-looking little guy is made for, to make your life a little bit less stressful, at least once in a while.

