ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Miami, FL

Miami's crypto craze on full display at bitcoin conference

Daily Independent
Daily Independent
 1 day ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1eO75Y_0f0jcZlR00

Thousands of cryptocurrency enthusiasts are gathering in Miami as the city builds its reputation as one of the key locations to develop the blockchain technology despite its underdog status.

Dozens of companies are using the Bitcoin 2022 conference running Wednesday through Friday as a venue to network, pitch ideas and share announcements to the industry and beyond.

New York City and Silicon Valley continued to lead in funding raised by blockchain startups in 2021, with $6.5 billion and $3.9 billion. But Miami is now tied with Los Angeles, where firms pulled in more than $760 million in funding, according to market research firm CB Insights.

Cryptocurrency exchange FTX bought the naming rights for the NBA arena in downtown Miami last year, replacing American Airlines. The largest crypto company to move to Miami so far, Blockchain.com, will house 200 employees at a location in the hip Wynwood district, where other tech firms and investors are setting up shop as well.

“Wynwood just really has that sort of spirit that you are looking for when a new tech sector is built,” said Blockchain.com CEO and co-founder Peter Smith, comparing it to San Francisco’s South of Market neighborhood and New York City’s Brooklyn. “Ultimately you want to be with the other tech companies.”

Many cite a welcoming environment cultivated by local officials, mainly Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, who has attracted national attention by luring tech investment and becoming one of America’s crypto-friendly mayors .

Others note that both Miami and Florida are business-friendly and remained open during the pandemic, making it more attractive as a location where people could work remotely.

“It’s possible to move to a place where you can buy a house and see the sunshine every day,” Smith said.

All this enthusiasm strikes a sharp contrast with bitcoin’s own rough year. On the financial side, the cryptocurrency hit a high of $67,553.95 back in November just before plunging by almost half as of late January; it remains down roughly 30% since that November high. Bitcoin is also largely absent from many of the hottest trends in crypto such as non-fungible tokens, or NFTs, which purportedly offer a way to auction off “unique” copies of digital art and other cyberobjects.

More broadly, critics question the assumptions underlying the claimed value and utility of crypto technology, with some likening the hype and so-far unrealized promises of blockchain technologies to a Ponzi scheme that benefits early participants but leaves everyone else in the lurch.

As Miami aims to attract more investment for cryptocurrency projects, Bitcoin 2022 organizers say at least 75 companies will be making announcements at the conference.

Last year, El Salvador President Nayib Bukele made international news at the event, unveiling by video that his country would be the first to make cryptocurrency legal tender. Bukele will be at the conference this year.

One of the most-anticipated announcements may come from 27-year-old Jack Mallers, CEO of bitcoin payment app Strike, who worked with Bukele’s government on the nationwide bitcoin launch.

Mallers also partnered with Twitter to synchronize his app with the social network to make it possible to send digital money as “tips” without needing a bank like Cash App and PayPal, demonstrating on a video how he sent $10 to a man at a Salvadoran Starbucks.

“Why would anyone ever use Western Union again? When you take one of the world’s largest social internet networks, you combine it with the world’s best open monetary network,” he says on the video posted on YouTube. “Western Union, pawn to E4. What’s your move?”

It remains to be seen what the effort will yield in the future. South Florida saw its population decline by more than 18,000 people between July 2020 and July 2021. And critics worry the city does not have a high-ranking university that could build workforce to make companies thrive, the way the Bay Area and New York do.

But Miami businessman Josip Rupena, who will be speaking about his crypto mortgages startup at the conference, said to give the effort a few years.

Rupena’s company, called Milo, has received $24 million in venture funding from investors to become a lender for people who have made considerable digital wealth but don’t want to convert cryptocurrency to U.S. dollars to buy a home.

“For the first time, I think we have a platform — and a national platform — to tell others that there are really a lot of smart and capable people here. It is great we can amplify that message,” Rupena said.

___

Associated Press writer David Hamilton contributed to this story from San Francisco.

Comments / 0

Related
Bloomberg

Paying With Bitcoin in the World’s Crypto Capital Is Infuriating

What really happens in El Salvador when you settle up with the cabbie, the waiter, and the peanut vendor. THE SIGN AT El Salvador International Airport beckons like a message from the future. “Chivo,” it reads in slick blue script. Slang for “cool,” the word signals that Bitcoin are welcome at passport control, along with the almighty dollar and credit card.
MARKETS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Miami, FL
Government
City
Miami, FL
State
Florida State
Local
Florida Government
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CNBC

There's a new way to quickly send U.S. dollars around the world with bitcoin

Blockchain start-up Lightning Labs announced Tuesday that it is launching the Taro protocol, a technology that will route fiat-pegged stablecoins and other digital assets through the bitcoin monetary network. Taro uses Lightning – a payments platform built on top of bitcoin's base layer that enables global, high volume, virtually instantaneous,...
CELL PHONES
CNBC

Bitcoin 2022 kicks off in Miami, crypto prices plunge, and DeFi with bitcoin: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's MacKenzie Sigalos breaks down how North America's largest bitcoin conference, Bitcoin 2022, has changed over the years. CNBC's Tanaya Macheel also speaks with Brittany Laughlin, executive director at Stacks Open Internet Foundation, about building a DeFi network on top of bitcoin.
MARKETS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bitcoin Cash#Cryptocurrency#Mortgage#Cb Insights#Ftx#Nba#American Airlines#Wynwood
Upworthy

Florida teen defies 'Don’t Say Gay' law and teaches class about Stonewall uprising

A week after the Florida governor signed the state's "Don't Say Gay" bill, one high schooler is refusing to be silenced. Will Larkins, a gay and nonbinary junior in Winter Park, Florida, posted a video of them teaching a class about the 1969 Stonewall riots, a series of uprisings in New York City that took place following a police raid on a gay bar. It was one of the pivotal movements in the gay rights movement.
FLORIDA STATE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Bitcoin
NewsBreak
Paypal
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Crypto
NewsBreak
Youtube
NewsBreak
Starbucks
US News and World Report

Bitcoin Entrepreneur Mow Creates New Company, Inks El Salvador Deal

MIAMI BEACH (Reuters) - Bitcoin entrepreneur Samson Mow on Thursday said he has created a new company called Jan3 focused on promoting bitcoin adoption, adding that the firm has signed a memorandum of understanding to develop digital infrastructure in El Salvador. Mow worked as an advisor to Salvadoran President Nayib...
MIAMI BEACH, FL
CNBC

Cathie Wood on bitcoin hitting $1M, Coinbase shorts, and new Cash App features: CNBC Crypto World

CNBC Crypto World features the latest news and daily trading updates from the digital currency markets and provides viewers with a look at what's ahead with high-profile interviews, explainers, and unique stories from the ever-changing crypto industry. On today's show, CNBC's Kate Rooney speaks with Ark Invest CEO Cathie Wood on her crypto outlook, the prospect of regulation from Washington, and why she thinks bitcoin prices could scale to $1 million by 2030. Rooney also takes a look at how Miami is turning into a hotbed of crypto capital and talent.
MARKETS
hypebeast.com

Meta Reportedly Plans to Launch Virtual Currency and Social Tokens

After Meta abandoned its cryptocurrency project, dubbed Diem, earlier this year, selling the remaining technology assets worth $200 Million USD to Silvergate Capital, a report from Financial Times has now surfaced indicating that Facebook’s parent company is now exploring the creation of a new virtual currency nicknamed internally as “Zuck Bucks.”
TECHNOLOGY
Vox

The good and bad news about the current Covid-19 wave

The BA.2 omicron subvariant of the coronavirus has been on the country’s radar for months — scientists conducting wastewater surveillance noticed it back in January. BA.2 first received widespread attention in early February as it appeared to drive a large wave of infections in the United Kingdom. And ever since, some health experts have been warning that this new iteration of the virus — even faster-spreading than the super-contagious original omicron variant — could create another wave in the pandemic.
NEVADA STATE
Daily Independent

Daily Independent

Phoenix, AZ
1K+
Followers
7K+
Post
219K+
Views
ABOUT

A daily community newspaper serving the Phoenix metro with a focus on its West Valley suburbs.

 https://www.yourvalley.net

Comments / 0

Community Policy