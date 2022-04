AUGUSTA, Ga. — It’s true what they say, you know. Augusta in April will bring you to tears. Even the Augusta Metro Diner. “I just can’t wait to see it all,” Dad says, his eyes growing wide as a plate of fried chicken is placed in front of him. “I want to walk every fairway and see every green. I want to know the way it unfolds, the way it’s shaped and the contours you can’t see on TV. I know this golf course. I’ve always known this golf course, I’ve been watching every year since I was a kid…”

