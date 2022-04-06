David Alvarez, Gomez Gómez Headed for Runoff in 80th Assembly District Special Election

David Alvarez. Campaign photo

Former San Diego City Council members David Alvarez and Georgette Gómez appeared headed for a runoff in early returns Tuesday in the special election for the 80th Assembly District.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Alvarez was slightly ahead of Gómez, with 38.5% of the vote to 37.0%. Trailing the two Democrats was Republican Lincoln Pickard with 24.6% of the vote.

The winner of the runoff election on June 7 will succeed influential Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, who resigned to lead California Labor Federation.

“I’m excited that South County voters strongly supported our campaign tonight and I’m thrilled to be advancing to the runoff,” said Gómez.

“In the runoff election, voters will have a stark choice between real change to make San Diego more affordable for working families who are struggling, and the special interest status quo that’s making life harder and more expensive for all of us,” she said.

The district includes National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and the San Diego neighborhoods of San Ysidro and Otay Mesa.