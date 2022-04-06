ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
David Alvarez, Gomez Gómez Headed for Runoff in 80th Assembly District Special Election

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 2 days ago
David Alvarez. Campaign photo

Former San Diego City Council members David Alvarez and Georgette Gómez appeared headed for a runoff in early returns Tuesday in the special election for the 80th Assembly District.

Just before 9 p.m. Tuesday, Alvarez was slightly ahead of Gómez, with 38.5% of the vote to 37.0%. Trailing the two Democrats was Republican Lincoln Pickard with 24.6% of the vote.

The winner of the runoff election on June 7 will succeed influential Assemblymember Lorena Gonzalez, who resigned to lead California Labor Federation.

“I’m excited that South County voters strongly supported our campaign tonight and I’m thrilled to be advancing to the runoff,” said Gómez.

“In the runoff election, voters will have a stark choice between real change to make San Diego more affordable for working families who are struggling, and the special interest status quo that’s making life harder and more expensive for all of us,” she said.

The district includes National City, Chula Vista, Imperial Beach and the San Diego neighborhoods of San Ysidro and Otay Mesa.

From Drive-Thru to Drive-To: How San Marcos Became the ‘It’ City

If you’ve ever made your way to San Marcos, it’s likely because you dined at Almafi at the lake or you endured the hike up Double Peak. Either way, you enjoyed worthwhile views of this small city just 30 miles north of San Diego. There’s a solid guarantee you’ll return too. San Marcos is transforming into a booming borough attracting new visitors, entrepreneurs, students and young families with the promise of fulfilling big aspirations.
SAN MARCOS, CA
Anthony Ray Sworn in as Interim San Diego County Sheriff

Anthony Ray was sworn in as San Diego County’s interim sheriff Tuesday in a brief ceremony during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting. With Superior Court Judge Michael Smyth presiding, Ray took the oath of office and said he’ll do his “absolute best” while holding the office until January when the winner of the November election takes over.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
