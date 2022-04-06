San Diego County Reports 253 New COVID Cases and 6 More Deaths

Nursing student Erika Lohr vaccinates a patient in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 253 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and six more deaths from the pandemic disease.

The latest report increased the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began to 751,826 and deaths to 5,198.

COVID hospitalizations in the county increased by one patient.

So far 4.0% of county residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized and 0.7% have died of the disease.

County health officials urged residents to get a vaccine booster shot now that the more infectious BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variety is circulating widely.