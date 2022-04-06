ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Diego County, CA

San Diego County Reports 253 New COVID Cases and 6 More Deaths

By Chris Jennewein
Times of San Diego
Times of San Diego
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1t8akv_0f0jaMbe00
Nursing student Erika Lohr vaccinates a patient in Chula Vista. REUTERS/Mike Blake

The San Diego County Health and Human Services Agency reported 253 new cases of coronavirus on Tuesday and six more deaths from the pandemic disease.

The latest report increased the cumulative number of cases since the pandemic began to 751,826 and deaths to 5,198.

COVID hospitalizations in the county increased by one patient.

So far 4.0% of county residents with confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been hospitalized and 0.7% have died of the disease.

County health officials urged residents to get a vaccine booster shot now that the more infectious BA.2 subvariant of the Omicron variety is circulating widely.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS LA

2 Dead, 14 Hospitalized In Suspected Outbreak Of Legionnaire’s Disease In Coachella Valley

PALM SPRINGS (CBSLA) — Public health officials are sounding the alarm about a cluster of Legionnaires’ disease in the Coachella Valley that includes two deaths and more than a dozen hospitalizations. Twenty cases have hospitalized 14 people, two of whom – a Riverside County resident and a visitor to the area – have died, according to the Riverside University Health System-Public Health. The cases were reported to public health officials between the Fall of 2021 and early 2022 in Palm Springs, Palm Desert, and surrounding communities. Legionnaire’s disease is a type of pneumonia that can be contracted by breathing in aerosolized water...
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
San Diego, CA
San Diego County, CA
Health
Local
California Health
Local
California Coronavirus
Local
California Government
County
San Diego County, CA
San Diego County, CA
Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid#Health And Human Services#Omicron
CNBC

Bird flu cases surge in the U.S. What we know so far.

Federal health officials are closely watching a highly lethal type of bird flu that's devastated poultry farms along the East Coast and the Midwest in recent weeks. There are no signs the strain of avian influenza poses a danger to people yet, but experts are on the lookout for potential mutations of the virus that could make it more of a threat.
AGRICULTURE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
beckershospitalreview.com

COVID-19 cases fell by just 3% last week: 10 CDC findings

The rate in which COVID-19 cases are falling nationwide has been slowing over the last month as the omicron subvariant BA.2 gains prominence, according to the CDC's COVID-19 data tracker weekly review published April 1. Ten findings:. Cases. 1. As of March 30, the nation's seven-day case average was 25,732,...
PUBLIC HEALTH
San Diego weekly Reader

Will San Diego cancel SeaWorld lease?

SeaWorld Parks and Entertainment, currently welshing on paying $10 million in back rent to the city, last year came up with a free ticket worth $80 for Ninth District council man and council president Sean Elo-Rivera to attend a SeaWorld reception. Even so, “SeaWorld will not be let off the...
SAN DIEGO, CA
WebMD

COVID-19 Cases Remain Low, Stomach Flu Outbreaks Rise

April 4, 2022 – While coronavirus cases continue to decline across the U.S., another virus is climbing to its pre-pandemic levels, according to NBC News. Outbreaks of the norovirus, which causes stomach flu, have increased dramatically since the beginning of January. As COVID-19 restrictions have been lifted, people are gathering more, which has likely led to an uptick in infections.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Times of San Diego

Anthony Ray Sworn in as Interim San Diego County Sheriff

Anthony Ray was sworn in as San Diego County’s interim sheriff Tuesday in a brief ceremony during the Board of Supervisors’ meeting. With Superior Court Judge Michael Smyth presiding, Ray took the oath of office and said he’ll do his “absolute best” while holding the office until January when the winner of the November election takes over.
SAN DIEGO COUNTY, CA
Times of San Diego

Times of San Diego

San Diego, CA
22K+
Followers
12K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Comprehensive local news and thoughtful commentary for the San Diego region.

 https://timesofsandiego.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy