Kristina Schake Named Executive Vice President, Global Communications of The Walt Disney Company

PHILADELPHIA, PA — GF Hotels & Resorts announced it has recently appointed Chris Herrick as the Vice President of Information Technology. Chris joins GF Hotels & Resorts with more than 25 years of experience in IT and strategic leadership, making him a perfect addition to GF’s senior management. In this role, he will be responsible for the direction and implementation of technology, applications, and cyber security.

WAYNE, PA ・ 26 DAYS AGO