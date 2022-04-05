ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Burbank, CA

Kristina Schake Named Executive Vice President, Global Communications of The Walt Disney Company

Business Wire
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBURBANK, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--The Walt Disney Company (NYSE: DIS) has named Kristina Schake as Executive Vice President, Global Communications, reporting to Chief Corporate Affairs Officer Geoff Morrell. She will be responsible for the Company’s worldwide communications strategy and operations, while also serving as lead spokesperson. Her appointment is effective...

www.businesswire.com

