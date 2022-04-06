ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Group of bystanders in Los Angeles beat man for allegedly abusing dog

NBC News
NBC News
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleActress Jenna Malone was among a group of witnesses who say...

www.nbcnews.com

Patricia Montague
1d ago

Maybe he'll think twice before beating another animal,since he knows how it feels to be beat.If more people would get involved animal abusers would get what they deserve. Animals should be loved and cared for not to be a out look for your anger.

Debbie Burtwell
1d ago

Well I am not going to say, it was wrong. I seen a Lady, One Day Beating Her Elderly Dog, with a Leather Strap. It was very Hot Outside. And She Was Walking It. The Dog, was Old, Hot and Tired. So the Dog, Wouldn't Continue To Walk. She Began to Beat It. I Didn't Hit Her. But I Verbally, Attacked Her. She Stopped, Thank God. I Still Think About That Day. It was Horrible, to See That.😑😔

Sez Who??
1d ago

MY DOGS ARE LIKE MOST DOGS. THEY..... Never called the cops on me for smoking pot or playing my music too loud..... Never left me to date a kid with more money or a better car.... Never kept after me to borrow money.....Never fail yo cheer me up after a bad day-out seeing them makes a bad day to a good one.... ARE ALWAYS GLAD O SEE ME AND LIVE ME NO MATTER WHAT!! (How could you NOT love and care for creatures like those.

