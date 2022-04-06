ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Interior Design

Areaware’s Mood-Boosting Home Goods Are My Decor Secret Weapon

By Jinnie Lee
Refinery29
 3 days ago

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. I’d like to think there are three types of home decor...

www.refinery29.com

Comments / 0

Related
DFW Community News

Easy Home Decor Updates

Do you ever wonder if your house needs a little refresh? The answer is YES and this is the perfect time to focus on some home decor updates. Today I want to share a few spring home pieces and some tips on how to update your home. After all, your wardrobe isn’t the only thing that needs to be updated. The boutique below has plenty of options for every home style at all different price points. Click the photo above to shop those items or keep scrolling.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Apartment Therapy

This $16 IKEA Item Totally Revamped My Home Office Decor

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. When I moved apartments during the pandemic, I knew I would have to figure out creative ways to decorate on a budget because the economic downturn caused me to lose some of my clients. And while work-from-home life has its benefits, it also meant I’d be staring at the same drab four walls all day. I figured I might as well decorate the wall above my desk with something creative to inspire me while I banged away at my laptop.
INTERIOR DESIGN
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Home Decor#Toys#Furniture#Ig
Upworthy

Family posts a very chill note to neighbors explaining why their dog is on the roof

Reddit This article originally appeared on 12.05.18. If you were taking a stroll through a quiet neighborhood and happened to catch a glance of this majestic sight, you might bat an eye. You might do a double take. If you were (somewhat understandably) concerned about this surprising roof-dog's welfare, you might even approach the homeowners to tell them, "Uh, I'm not sure if you know...but there's a...dog...on your ROOF."
PETS
E! News

Aimee Song's Stunning Los Angeles House Is Guaranteed to Influence Your Home Decor

Watch: Home Refresh Without Overspending the Budget. So this is how Aimee Song has been nesting. The fashion blogger, who welcomed son Teo with boyfriend Jacopo Moschin last month, gave fans a glimpse of just how she carried her impeccable fashion sense over to decorating when she took Architectural Digest on a tour of her Los Angeles home. Nestled in what Aimee called her "dream neighborhood," the 1920s Spanish revival abode underwent a remodeling during the pandemic, with renovations that reflect both the influencer and her longtime partner's personalities. They finished just in time for the arrival of their baby boy.
LOS ANGELES, CA
LivingCheap

Upcycled home decor: How to decorate with things you already have

If you’re trying to redecorate your bedroom, study or other living space, don’t buy anything new until you’ve assessed what you already own. With a little bit of imagination and some effort, you can repurpose things you already have to create new upcycled home décor for a fraction of the price. Check out some of these creative and clever upcycling ideas for easy home decorating using items in your house (or that you can get cheaply).
INTERIOR DESIGN
Refinery29

Kitsch Is Selling Scrunchies For Every Situation Life Throws At You

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. Scrunchie lovers unite! We all know how wonderful that feeling of relief...
BEAUTY & FASHION
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Shopping
NewsBreak
Home & Garden
NewsBreak
Interior Design
Refinery29

For Gen Z, Thrifting Isn’t Just A Way To Shop, It’s A Lifestyle

I was born in 1995. If you ask some, I am a member of Generation Z. Others will say that I am more of a millennial. No wonder I’ve always felt like I straddled the line between the two. While technically I’m a member of Gen Z, before the time when “generational experts” and marketing firms started targeting my cohort, I played the part of a millennial, doing all the things that those same marketers labeled as being peak millennial behaviour. This means: I got my fashion tips from Tumblr, started a style blog on Blogspot, and dressed like every other person my age in middle school (first, at Abercrombie; then, Urban Outfitters and Free People). It wasn’t until college that I even thought to try vintage shopping. Once I had, it was years before I learned the ins and outs of the trade — which days my local op shops got new stock, what’s salvageable and what’s not, and how much is too much to spend on a pair of vintage Levi’s. Vintage shopping now feels like one of the most Gen Z things I do, and it’s no wonder: For Gen Z, thrifting isn’t just a way to shop — it’s a lifestyle.
BEAUTY & FASHION
Refinery29

23 Spring Looks To Refresh Your Wardrobe

Ever stand in front of your jam-packed closet, staring at more than enough clothing options, and think: I have nothing to wear? Same. But perhaps the issue isn’t that you’re out of viable outfit choices. You just need a fresh dose of inspiration — say: spring outfit ideas — to help you see your wardrobe in a new way. That’s where Outfit Dump comes in. On the first of the month, every month, we supply you with enough ideas to fuel your style until the next drop comes along.
APPAREL
Cleveland News - Fox 8

Spring Home Decor

Dr. Kellyann: "Weight Loss After 60 Comes Down to This Daily Habit" The Magic Metal Windmill Everyone in Boardman is Talking About. #1 Remedy for Tinnitus You'll Wish You Knew Sooner. Growthmax News. The Worst Way to Withdraw From Retirement Accounts. SmartAsset. Early Warning Signs of Multiple Sclerosis That No...
WEIGHT LOSS
Refinery29

My Style, My Self: The Items That Comforted Us Throughout The Pandemic

Prior to March 2020, the world looked completely different, and so did our personal style. Most mornings, we’d wake up early to gear up to face the world — dabbing on makeup or putting on some version of workwear before running out the door to go to the office. But as the coronavirus pandemic upended, well, everything, our daily routines changed, too.
APPAREL
Refinery29

The Best Picnic Outfits For Al Fresco Dressing

Attention, summer-lovers: picnic season has officially arrived. While the traditional gingham-blanketed al fresco meal depicted in Impressionist paintings may have given way to sitting in a circle of bikes at your local city park, enjoying a Chipotle burrito and sipping wine from a styrofoam cup, there are a few core tenets of picnicking that will never change — warm temperatures, good friends, imbibing in close proximity to the ground, and of course, a cute outfit.
APPAREL
Refinery29

This Fashion TikTokker Found A High-End Denim Dupe At Target For $22

You’re reading an On-Site Shopping story — meaning you can browse, add to cart, and actually purchase the product recommendations featured below without leaving Refinery29. To learn more about our new native checkout feature, click here. Sometimes, TikTok truly delivers a well-kept fashion secret that everyone deserves to...
APPAREL
Refinery29

Your Guide To The Comfiest Shapewear This Spring

I know what you’re thinking: is shapewear really a thing again? Whether this category of underthings gives you flashbacks of following your mum around the department store, or the mid-noughties era of bodycon dresses and micro mini skirts, it’s safe to say that we’ve now entered a new, more progressive age of shapewear.
APPAREL
Refinery29

I Tried A Pearl Manicure & Immediately Started Acting Different

Pearls are expected to be a big accessories trend this year. Experts even came up with a catchy name, calling it, Pearlcore for 2022. Personally, I like to track the influence to Harry Styles and the string of pearls he often layers over a T-shirt. But beyond jewelry, I've determined that pearls can be an add-on in any way you want. Recently, I've been influenced to try pearl nail art.
SKIN CARE
Refinery29

So How Is It Really? Wearing The Micro Mini Skirt Trend IRL

Thanks to brands like Miaou and Miu Miu, the micro mini skirt is one of the defining trends of 2022. Ever since the Y2K trend appeared on the spring 2022 runways though, the main question has been: “How do you wear a skirt so short off the runway?” As a conservative dresser who has asked this herself on several occasions, I set out to find out.
APPAREL
Salon

Of course Ina Garten's ice cream hack is totally brilliant

Ina Garten's cooking is always alluring in its simplicity, making it seem like it is easy to be as effortlessly fancy as she is. Part of that is her expertise in knowing exactly which parts of a meal you should spend time on, and which parts can be best assembled from store-bought ingredients.
RECIPES

Comments / 0

Community Policy