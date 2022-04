The Samsung Galaxy S22 Plus is worth a look if you like the S22 but wished it had a bigger screen and better battery life. The Samsung Galaxy Plus model is in a somewhat awkward position each year: not as feature-packed as the Ultra model but not as cheap as the vanilla model. This seems to be the case in sales too, as initial domestic sales of the Galaxy S21 series showed that the S21 Plus was the least popular model out of the three S21 phones. Part of the reason is that the Plus model hasn’t always completely justified its higher price tag over the base Galaxy flagship, even though it tends to be a great phone on its own merits.

CELL PHONES ・ 5 DAYS AGO