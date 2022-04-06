Local Artists and High Teas

Enjoying the perfect cup of tea is a British mainstay. Although its origins date back to 2737BC in China according to legend, the delicious brew was bought to Europe in the 16th century and quickly became a way of life. The notion of high tea (enjoying tea alongside cakes, scones and sandwiches), was introduced by Anna, 7th Duchess of Bedford around 1840. Experiencing a ‘sinking feeling’ mid-afternoon, she began to request a pot of Darjeeling and some light food to be bought to her living quarters while visiting the 5th Duke of Rutland at Belvoir Castle to tide her over until supper. She enjoyed this so much that she started to invite her friends, including Queen Victoria, to this ritual and it was soon a rite of passage for the upper echelons of society.

DRINKS ・ 22 DAYS AGO