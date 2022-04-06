ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Durango, CO

Local Artists and High Teas

durangodowntown.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe exposed brick walls, sound of water boiling, local art hanging on the walls, and the soft clink of China cups against saucers, all lend themselves to the peaceful atmosphere of a high tea. A finger sandwich or two, and a scone with clotted cream, and the high tea is complete....

durangodowntown.com

Comments / 0

Related
Fox 59

Local artist helps wildlife conservation with her art

Local artist Teresa Gooldy stops by Indy Now to showcase her wildlife paintings which she uses to support wildlife conservation and animal rescue. Gooldy said she’s “over the top crazy” about wildlife and has decided to put her money where her mouth is but using the sales of her artwork to help support animal sanctuaries and wildlife conservation causes.
PHOTOGRAPHY
WLOX

Soup’er Mudfest showcases talents of local artists

BAY ST LOUIS, Miss. (WLOX) - Saturday was the Soup’er Mudfest event in Old Town Bay Saint Louis. 600 people showed up to buy bowls from local potters. The event showcased the work of 12 artists. Potter Steve Barney said he started preparing for this event last year. “Around...
BAY SAINT LOUIS, MS
latest-hairstyles.com

15 Trendiest Haircuts & Colors for Spring 2022

Freshen up your look this Spring season with any one of these trendy hairstyles, haircuts and colors! You can try a classic and simple finish like bobs and lobs that never goes out of style. Or, you can add an extra oomph to your look with colors and shaved sides that will turn people’s heads, for sure.
HAIR CARE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Durango, CO
Entertainment
Durango, CO
Lifestyle
Local
Colorado Entertainment
Local
Colorado Food & Drinks
City
Durango, CO
Local
Colorado Lifestyle
Greyson F

Short-Lived Restaurant Closes, Blames Staff

Another restaurant in town has closed.Tim Mosshold/Unsplash. Sometimes favorable reviews are not enough to save a restaurant. B Gastrobar in Gilbert discovered this the hard way. The restaurant, which had been open for a year and a half, excelled in offering patrons an exceptional experience. It had a 4.9 (out of 5) rating on Facebook, with similar review numbers on Google and Yelp. However, despite the glowing reviews, the restaurant has now shut its doors for good.
GILBERT, AZ
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tea Time#Tea Ceremony#Art Gallery#Food Drink#Beverages#Create Art And Tea#The Payroll Department#Pop S Truck#Rv Center
KRQE News 13

Concerts coming to New Mexico in 2022

NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Live music and big names are making their way back to New Mexico this year. Some concerts do require medical checks before entering the event. Here’s a look at what’s coming this year. Isleta Amphitheater April 2022 April 23rd – Earth, Wind & Fire April 28th – Deftones June 2022 June 11th – […]
MUSIC
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Arts
NewsBreak
Drinks
Country
China
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Williamson Source

New French Inspired Store Relocates From CoolSprings Galleria

Belle Maison, which opened in 2021 in the CoolSprings Galleria, has relocated to 443 Cool Springs Boulevard, next to Sweet Dreams Bakery. Belle Maison is French-inspired Home & Gift store. Owned by mother-daughter team, Kalil and Katie Polenzani. On the Belle Maison social media, they share you will find furniture,...
RETAIL
Greater Milwaukee Today

Woodview students get creative with local artist

GRAFTON — Students of Woodview Elementary School in Grafton now have the opportunity to work with creative professionals and express their artistic sides due to a new program. Art teacher Laura Stone and fifth-grade teacher Adan Burgos spearheaded the effort to start an artist-in-residence program at the school. After...
GRAFTON, WI
ABC 4

Local artist makes one of a kind leather pieces

Earl Talbot, an artist from The Local Artisan Collective joined the GTU to share his one-of-a-kind leather pieces. Talbot has been making leather purses, wallets, portfolios, and laptop bags for more than 50 years. Everything is hand sewn, the biggest piece of machinery Talbot uses is a pair of scissors.
DESIGN
tatler.com

Has high tea gone high fashion?

Enjoying the perfect cup of tea is a British mainstay. Although its origins date back to 2737BC in China according to legend, the delicious brew was bought to Europe in the 16th century and quickly became a way of life. The notion of high tea (enjoying tea alongside cakes, scones and sandwiches), was introduced by Anna, 7th Duchess of Bedford around 1840. Experiencing a ‘sinking feeling’ mid-afternoon, she began to request a pot of Darjeeling and some light food to be bought to her living quarters while visiting the 5th Duke of Rutland at Belvoir Castle to tide her over until supper. She enjoyed this so much that she started to invite her friends, including Queen Victoria, to this ritual and it was soon a rite of passage for the upper echelons of society.
DRINKS
yankodesign.com

Japanese zen gardens inspired the sinuous design of this shapeshifting timber table

Outside In is a multifunctional, shapeshifting table that incorporates hand-carved grooves into its timber frame to resemble the raked ruts of Japanese zen gardens. Japanese zen gardens have supplied ceaseless inspiration for designers. While the sheer meditative quality of zen gardens is enough to insight some new ideas, the artful design of zen gardens rakes its own creative vision for designers. Melbourne-based furniture, lighting, and object design company Sabu Studio found its own creative vision by way of Japanese zen gardens when designing the minimalist Outside In table.
INTERIOR DESIGN
Chronicle

Letter to the Editor: Local Artist Offers Foundry System

This letter was originally sent to TransAlta. I haven’t heard anything since submitting the art proposal so have to assume it didn’t qualify for further discussion?. I felt that the 3-D sculpture/foundry system that I spent nearly 50 years developing would really create interest and put Centralia College art on the map. This self-contained melt system is safer and more efficient than anything like it in use anywhere. Combine this with an upgraded, high-fire ceramic offering, and Centralia would be on top of it all. It could easily lead to a four-year degree offering in the near future.
CENTRALIA, WA
Rolling Stone

Local Representation: Aussie Artists Take Over SXSW 2022

It’s been a couple of years since the annual SXSW – that is, South By Southwest – took over Austin, Texas for its annual showcase of music, technology, culture, and art. However, after being forced to can their past two in-person events, it goes without saying that many attendees likely would’ve been unsure of what to expect. Would it be a welcome return? A massive flop in the COVID world? Well, this weekend saw the 2022 edition of SXSW wrap up, cementing itself as a sorely-missed event on the Texas cultural calendar.
AUSTIN, TX
The Kitchn

My Spice Collection Was an Absolute Disaster — Until I Splurged on This Gorgeous Organizer Set

We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. For a professional food writer who also writes about kitchen organization, design, and efficiency, I sure did have a messy spice collection. I’ve even interviewed spice shop owners and pro organizers about how to spiff up a spice rack — and I still couldn’t get it together! For years, my spice cupboard felt beyond any kind of reasonable help. It seemed like too much of a lost cause for even the most clever solutions. But then I discovered the relatively new Hold Everything collection from Williams Sonoma.
LIFESTYLE

Comments / 0

Community Policy