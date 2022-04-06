ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Mom says 1-year-old suffered bites, scratches at Ohio daycare

By Alexis Means, Gray News staff
WIFR
 3 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFREMONT, Ohio (WTVG) - An Ohio mother claims someone abused her 1-year-old son while watching him at a home daycare center. Police are investigating the allegation. Janae Lawson says she picked her 1-year-old son up last week from the caregiver, and his...

Joei Kraus
3d ago

Whatever happened to this helpless child is criminal and horrible. Someone needs to be held accountable and actions need to be taken against the person who did this!

seabird1
2d ago

I hope the mother can spread word of the name of the center as soon as the investigation is over so other parents know to keep away from it. hopefully it gets shut down and the person responsible for the child's care and/or injuries faces jail time. it's awful what happened and crazy they just sent the baby home like nothing unusual happened... as for the scar. he is so young and the skin cells turn over much faster, it's possible as he gets older the scar fades completely. I hope they get answers and justice

Amy Medina
2d ago

Full investigation, all daycare’s weather at a facility or in a home should always have full surveillance period

