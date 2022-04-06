ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Postgame Hat Trick: Predators 6, Wild 2

NHL
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWild.com's Dan Myers gives three takeaways from the Wild's 6-2 loss against the Nashville Predators at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville on Tuesday night:. For the first time in 23 days -- since the last time these clubs met in mid-March -- the Wild tasted a regulation defeat, as the loss snapped...

www.nhl.com

NHL.com is the official web site of the National Hockey League.
