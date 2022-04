Green would be a helluva pickup, but he’s certainly too rich for the Falcons’ first-round pick. He also won’t be available for Atlanta’s second-round pick, so expect a trade back into the first round if Green is going to land with the Falcons. Green’s versatility has to be the primary attribute the Falcons are interested in — they obviously need upgrading at multiple positions. He is one of the prospects who can bolster Atlanta’s porous offensive line.

ATLANTA, GA ・ 1 DAY AGO