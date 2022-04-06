ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

Sixers guard Tyrese Maxey reacts to career game from deep vs. Pacers

By Ky Carlin
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Hduno_0f0jHq2H00
Robert Goddin-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers had themselves a helluva night against the Indiana Pacers on Tuesday as they knocked down a franchise-record 17 triples in the first half–the most for 3-pointers made in a half–on their way to a franchise-record 23 3-pointers made in a 131-122 win over the Pacers.

At the center of all of that was second-year guard Tyrese Maxey. The 21-year old knocked down seven 3s in the first half on his way to eight for the game as he finished with 30 points on the night in the win.

Probably the most important number was the fact that he put up 11 of them. Going 8-for-11 from deep is a huge development for Maxey as the Sixers encourage him to shoot the ball.

“I don’t think I’ve ever shot 11 3s in a game, to be honest,” said Maxey. “I think I made like six or seven in high school a couple times, but I don’t think I’ve ever shot 11.”

Maxey understands that he has to be able to knock down those shots playing next to superstars like Joel Embiid and James Harden. When he gets those open looks, it is on him to be able to step up and knock those shots down.

“I got some open shots and I tried to make them,” Maxey explained. “That’s really about it. It’s my job to space the floor and Jo and James when they play their two-man game and make sure my man can’t help.”

With that being said, this is a product of the hard work the young guard has put in. There have been countless hours in the gym where he has put a ton of shots up and he is seeing the fruits of his labor play out on the floor.

“Any time I get my feet set, I think it’s going in,” he added. “It’s just a lot of work that I’ve put in on the shot. Just trying to stay steady, stay consistent, and I think that’s really just the key.”

Maxey finished one triple shy of tying the team’s 3-point record for 3s made by a single player. Embiid was pushing him to get the record.

“It was good, but I told him to go for the record so that wasn’t good enough,” Embiid joked. “But it’s good. I mean it’s developing. I said in the past, he works on this game, he’s committed, he wants to get better, and you see the results.”

This post originally appeared on Sixers Wire! Follow us on Facebook!

Comments / 1

Related
The Spun

Kevin Durant Calls Out Stephen A. Smith: NBA World Reacts

On a recent episode of First Take, ESPN’s Stephen A. Smith quoted a fake report regarding James Harden and Kyrie Irving. The report that Smith mentioned was from a Twitter page, called Ballsack Sports. This account constantly posts fabricated stories to generate some buzz on social media. Clearly, Smith...
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fan Suggests Blockbuster Anthony Davis Trade With The Golden State Warriors: Anthony Davis And Kendrick Nunn For Andrew Wiggins, Jonathan Kuminga, James Wiseman, And Two 1st Round Picks

Anthony Davis has struggled mightily this season, his injuries have meant that the Los Angeles Lakers have underperformed for the second time in as many years. Davis recently hit out at his critics explaining that his injuries are not small or easy to deal with. The way things are going, there have been suggestions that AD might just be on the trading block this offseason, with Bill Simmons backing teams like the New York Knicks to make a move.
NBA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Basketball
Local
Pennsylvania Sports
County
Philadelphia, PA
City
Philadelphia, PA
Local
Indiana Sports
fadeawayworld.net

NBA Fans Destroy Kendrick Perkins For Suggesting Lakers Should Take Russell Westbrook Over Chris Paul In The Offseason: "He Should Be Suspended From Talking Ball."

The Los Angeles Lakers were expected to be so good before the season began. There were some doubts about the age and health of their superstars but nobody expected them to finish lower than the 4th or the 5th seed in the Western Conference. And some had them doing miles better than that, Kendrick Perkins was backing them for a 70-win season.
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

James Worthy On The Lakers Getting Eliminated From The Play-In: “This Team Was Assembled Over The Summer And Predicted To Win A Championship. I Don’t Really Have Words For This Season.”

The Los Angeles Lakers ended their season far from where they wanted to. Coming into the NBA season, the Lakers were expected to be one of the frontrunners in the race for the NBA championship. But the Lakers never showed any championship pedigree this season, and now, they have been eliminated from contention for the play-in tournament, thus ending their season early.
LOS ANGELES, CA
thecomeback.com

Zion Williamson’s stepdad raises eyebrows with comments

The New Orleans Pelicans appear destined to be in the NBA play-in tournament this season, currently the 9th seed in the Western Conference. After a poor start that saw the team open 1-12, they’ve turned things around due, in part, to the acquisition of star guard CJ McCollum at the NBA trade deadline. McCollum has been excellent since his arrival, averaging 25.9 points in his 22 games with the team.
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Joel Embiid
Person
Tyrese Maxey
ClutchPoints

Sixers icon Julius Erving on harsh reality of taking Nikola Jokic over Joel Embiid in MVP race

Joel Embiid is one of the clear frontrunners for the Most Valuable Player award this season. But one Philadelphia 76ers icon doesn’t see him as the leading candidate. Hall of Famer Julius Erving was asked during a recent appearance on The Rich Eisen Show about his vote for the MVP winner this season. While he’s clearly on the side of his fellow Sixers star, Doctor J admitted that he feels Denver Nuggets center Nikola Jokic has been the most deserving of the award thus far.
NBA
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
fadeawayworld.net

Steph Curry Hilariously Rejects LeBron James In His Response To Potentially Teaming Up: "I'm Good Right Now..."

LeBron James made headlines this week after tagging Warriors star Stephen Curry as the modern-day player he wants to play with the most. “In today’s game, Steph Curry. Steph Curry’s the one that I want to play with, for sure," James said. "I love everything about that guy. When he gets out of his car, you better guard him right from the moment he pulls up to the arena...."
NBA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Sixers#Philadelphia 76ers#The Indiana Pacers
fadeawayworld.net

Larry Bird Says Michael Jordan Was Better Than Everyone During His Era: “I Know In My Time He Was Better Than All Of Us.”

Michael Jordan is considered by many to be the greatest player in the history of the NBA. Jordan is often credited with revolutionizing the league, not just with his play, but with the way he was able to bring in so many new eyeballs to the NBA and the sport of basketball as a whole. While it took Jordan some time before he became a champion, one NBA legend realized that he was better than everyone early on.
NBA
fadeawayworld.net

Hakeem Olajuwon And Shaquille O’Neal Rode A Tandem Bicycle In Central Park For A Taco Bell Commercial In 1995

Shaquille O'Neal and Hakeem Olajuwon are two of the best players in the history of the NBA. Both Hakeem and Shaq are considered elite big men who revolutionized the league. During the absence of Michael Jordan, Shaq and Hakeem actually faced off against each other in the NBA Finals. But while the competition on the court was fierce, off the court, the duo were strolling around on a tandem bike in New York.
NBA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Indiana Pacers
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
fadeawayworld.net

Julius Erving Says LeBron James Is The GOAT And The Chosen One

The GOAT debate will likely never die down even after LeBron James is done playing and retires. Michael Jordan and LeBron James stay connected at the hip thanks to this one never-ending conversation, although Jordan does tend to have more supporters for his case than LeBron does. James has earned a big one though, it would seem, with Dr. J himself, Julius Erving, dubbing LeBron the GOAT, and the Chosen One.
NBA
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

94K+
Followers
141K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy