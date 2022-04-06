ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jamestown, OH

Greeneview holding kindergarten registration

By Scott Halasz
Fairborn Daily Herald
 3 days ago

JAMESTOWN — Greeneview Local Schools will be registering kindergarten students from 1-7 p.m. on Tuesday, April...

www.fairborndailyherald.com

Hutch Post

USD 308 to host Kindergarten Countdown

HUTCHINSON, Kan.— Hutchinson USD 308 will host the annual Kindergarten Countdown event next month. The event is scheduled for Thursday, April 28, from 6 to 7 p.m. The district allows those attending kindergarten and their parents or guardians to see the school they will attend next year. Applications will also be available for students that would like to attend the Allen STEM Magnet School.
HUTCHINSON, KS
Black Hills Pioneer

Spearfish to start junior kindergarten class

SPEARFISH — Parents of children who will turn 5 on Sept. 1 or later, but who may not quite be ready for kindergarten, now have a new way to transition their kids into public school — junior kindergarten. On Monday the Spearfish School District gave the final green...
SPEARFISH, SD
Wyoming News

Kindergarten enrollment is tanking nationwide

For years, the debate about delaying kindergarten enrollment for children has been brewing. The practice, called “redshirting,” is intended to give students an edge when competing against their peers, as they are given an additional year to grow and mature before beginning their studies. Though the practice has not become overwhelmingly popular, the COVID-19 pandemic certainly changed parents’ minds about kindergarten enrollment for the 2020-2021 school year. Kindergarten enrollment in all 50 states and Washington D.C. decreased between the 2019-2020 and 2020-2021 school years in every state, with the exception of West Virginia. Overall kindergarten enrollment in West Virginia had been decreasing sharply between the 2018-2019 and 2019-2020 school years, but the onset of the pandemic flipped that trend. The working theory: Far more students enrolled in private schools than public schools. This has been a broader trend in West Virginia for a number of years and seems to have surfaced strongly for the youngest students.
EDUCATION
Hutch Post

Haven USD 312 to hold Kindergarten Roundup next month

HAVEN, Kan. — The Haven USD 312 School District will host its annual Kindergarten Roundup on Thursday, April 28, and Friday, April 29, at Haven Grade School. There will be two sessions each day running from 8:30 a.m. until 10:30 a.m. and in the afternoon from 12:30 p.m. until 2:30 p.m.
HAVEN, KS

