HBO may have accidentally revealed the HBO Max premiere date of Matt Reeves‘ The Batman. According to reports, a technical glitch on the HBO Website — which has been fixed as of writing — stated that the Robert Pattinson-starring film will be available to stream on HBO Max on April 19 and will air on HBO on April 23. Deadline adds that the dates line up with WarnerMedia’s plan of releasing its films scheduled for 2022 and beyond to hit HBO Max 45 days after it premieres in cinemas; The Batman will supposedly arrive on streaming 46 days after its March 4 theatrical release in the US and Canada.

TV & VIDEOS ・ 23 DAYS AGO