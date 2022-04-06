ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Houston, TX

Forget Basketball How About A Game Of Hot Potato?

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Nets and Rockets put on an exciting display of basketball on Tuesday night;...

The Spun

Los Angeles Lakers Have Waived A Veteran Player

Now that they’re officially eliminated from playoff contention, the Los Angeles Lakers are looking ahead to next year. Per Dan Woike of the Los Angeles Times, the team is clearing a roster slot by waiving Trevor Ariza. Playing for his 10th NBA team, the well-traveled forward averaged 4.0 points...
LOS ANGELES, CA
fadeawayworld.net

Kevin Durant Pumped His Fist When He Was Informed That He Hasn't Lost To The Knicks Since 2013: "I Got Something To Talk About On Twitter Now."

Kevin Durant choosing to go to the Brooklyn Nets when there was a widespread belief among the Knicks' fanbase that he would join them in free agency remains a thorn in the side of Knicks fans to this day. They can take some comfort in the fact that KD and the Nets haven't accomplished their goal of winning a championship yet, and a lot of those fans take great efforts to try and troll KD on social media as well.
NBA
NBC Sports

Dan Campbell: Dolphins had a player who practiced every day reeking of alcohol

Lions coach Dan Campbell offered a vivid example of how much the NFL is willing to tolerate from a player if he helps his team win. Campbell described a time during his tenure with the Dolphins when the team had a player who routinely showed up to practice after drinking, but he said the Dolphins accepted it because of the player’s production.
MIAMI, FL
WPRI 12 News

Bryant bullies URI in non-league action

SMITHFIELD (WPRI) – Bryant knocked off URI in an in-state, out of conference showdown on Tuesday afternoon. The Bulldogs spotted the Rams three runs before scoring 13 of the game’s final 14 runs to win 13-4. Bulldog junior Alex Lane launched his seventh homerun of the season. Bryant travels to Fairleigh Dickinson this weekend while […]
SMITHFIELD, RI
The Independent

Masters 2022 LIVE: Leaderboard and latest scores as Tiger Woods drops from contention at Augusta

Follow all the action from day two at Augusta as The Masters leaderboard begins to take shape. All eyes were on Tiger Woods’ spectacular return yesterday with the 15-time major champion carding an impressive round of 71 to stay in contention, despite it being his first official PGA Tour round since the near-fatal car crash that left him feeling “lucky to be alive”. Afterwards, Woods said he was “right where I need to be” but admitted his first competitive 18-hole round back had left him in pain. “The walking’s not easy, it’s difficult,” he said. “It’s going to be...
GOLF

