“I think I always feel a little bit of nervousness, and that doesn’t change. If I’m doing a play or if I’m working on a television show or a film, I am a large subscriber to the idea that if it doesn’t make you a little nervous, you probably shouldn’t be doing it,” Sutherland said. “I did feel that a 40-year career in film and television and as an actor on stage, that that would have some real benefits when it came to playing the concerts, and I was very wrong. My miscalculation was that as an actor, you’ve always got this character that is the bridge between you and an audience, and when you’re playing songs that you’ve written … that barrier is gone, and you feel much more vulnerable.”

MUSIC ・ 24 DAYS AGO