Famous for its powdery white snow and ultra-luxe ski chalets, Niseko is normally considered to be a wintertime destination for avid skiers and snowboarders. Rather than being a seasonal destination, however, this Hokkaido town has a lot to offer in its greener months, especially with a new art installation set to open this summer by English-Australian artist Bruce Munro. The artist is well-known for his expansive site-specific light installations, as seen in his ‘Field of Light’ sculptures which are installed in places around the world including Paso Robles, California as well as Uluru, Australia.

VISUAL ART ・ 2 DAYS AGO