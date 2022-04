Looking to spend some quality time with the family? Well, it's a good thing that Hong Kong has a whole host of fun activities suitable for families of all sizes, from family-friendly hiking trails to countryside farms, and even dining options that we promise won't end with your kid screaming in your face because they don't want to eat their vegetables. We're talking ball pits, slides, jungle gyms, colouring books, toys, cartoons, and food that your little ones will actually want to eat – all under one roof. Keep reading mum and dad, you can thank us later.

