Softball Home Opener Pushed to Wednesday

ISLAMABAD (AP) — Pakistan’s political opposition toppled Prime Minister Imran Khan in a no-confidence vote in Parliament early Sunday after several political allies and a key party in his ruling coalition deserted him. The opposition, which spans the political spectrum from leftists to religious radicals, will form a...
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Dwayne Haskins died Saturday following a traffic accident in West Palm Beach, Florida. Haskins was 24-years-old. Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin shared news of the tragedy in a statement Saturday. "I am devastated and at a loss for words with the unfortunate passing of Dwayne Haskins," Tomlin...
PARIS, April 10 (Reuters) - France votes on Sunday in the first round of a presidential election, with far-right candidate Marine Le Pen posing an unexpected threat to President Emmanuel Macron's re-election hopes. Until just weeks ago, opinion polls pointed to an easy win for the pro-European Union, centrist Macron,...
GRANTVILLE, Ga. — Authorities say three people are dead after a robbery at a gun range in Georgia. The Grantville Police Department said via Facebook that the robbery occurred Friday evening. When officers arrived at the scene around 8 p.m., they discovered the owner of Lock Stock & Barrel Shooting had been killed, along with his wife and grandson.
A SpaceX spacecraft successfully docked at the International Space Station (ISS) just before 8:30 a.m. ET on Saturday after its initial launch into orbit on Friday, the space station reported. Three Russian cosmonauts, three NASA astronauts and one German astronaut were already at the space station when the SpaceX spacecraft’s...
The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences will prohibit actor Will Smith from attending the Academy Awards for 10 years following his Oscars night slap of Chris Rock, the organization announced Friday. Smith, who slapped Rock for making a joke about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith. resigned from the...
A federal jury failed to convict four men accused of plotting to kidnap Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer, whom they despised for the restrictions she ordered early in the pandemic. The panel in Grand Rapids considered charges against Daniel Harris, 24, Adam Fox, 38, Barry Croft Jr., 46, and Brandon Caserta,...
Several days before the results of the 2020 presidential election were called, Donald Trump Jr. texted former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows about ways to overturn the results, according to documents viewed by CNN. The network reviewed a text message that was sent from former President Trump’s son...
The majority of power customers in Puerto Rico who were left in the dark earlier this week following a massive blackout that affected over a million residents had their electricity restored on Saturday. The two entities in charge of providing electric services to 1.5 million power customers in Puerto Rico...
