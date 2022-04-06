California Rep. Bera bitten by a wild fox on U.S. Capitol grounds

US Representative Marjorie Taylor Greene reported Jimmy Kimmel to the US Capitol Police on Wednesday, after the late-night host made a joke about Will Smith slapping the Georgia Republican.“ABC, this threat of violence against me by Jimmy Kimmel has been filed with the Capitol Police,” she wrote on social media on Wednesday.During his monologue on Tuesday night, the Jimmy Kimmel Live! host made a joke about Ms Greene’s comments on the Ketanji Brown Jackson confirmation process. Earlier in the week, the Georgia rep had hammered her fellow congressional Republicans Lisa Murkowski, Susan Collins, and Mitt Romney for saying they...
