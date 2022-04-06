ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Business

Digital bank Alpian eyes Swiss launch in Q3

By Reuters
Reuters
Reuters
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=01wjUv_0f0j44TY00

ZURICH, April 6 (Reuters) - Armed with a banking licence from the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority, digital wealth manager Alpian plans to launch in Switzerland in the third quarter of 2022, the fintech group said on Wednesday.

A startup two years ago, it is now the first licensed digital private bank in Switzerland, Chief Executive Schuyler Weiss told Reuters.

"Yes, we are digital. But first and foremost we are personal private bank. We want to tailor the experience. You give a very human experience to our client," he said.

He said Alpian, in which Italian bank Intesa Sanpaolo (ISP.MI) also has a stake, aims to have 5,000 customers by the end of the year.

The company is entering a market segment that has hardly been occupied so far.

Traditional asset managers for millionaires and billionaires like Julius Baer (BAER.S) or big banks UBS (UBSG.S) and Credit Suisse (CSGN.S) usually provide their full range of services only to clients with several million dollars in assets.

Retail banks or even smartphone banks such as Revolut or N26 have only a limited and standardised offering. This also applies, for example, to the U.S. robo-adviser Wealthfront, which UBS (UBSG.S) acquired this year. read more

Weiss said the group was primarily targeting clients with liquid assets of 100,000 to 1 million Swiss francs ($108,000 to $1.08 million). Weiss would not disclose fees, but called them "significantly less" than those of traditional private banks.

Alpian has secured 48 million francs in several rounds of financing so far.

The firm, which also has offices in Rome and London, aims to employ around 100 people by year's end, from just under 70 now.

An initial public offering was not envisaged for now, but another round of financing was possible. Alpian wants to break even in 2025.

($1 = 0.9281 Swiss francs)

Reporting by Oliver Hirt; Writing by Michael Shields; Editing by Lisa Shumaker

Our Standards: The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.

Comments / 0

Related
Reuters

Russians have up to $213 billion stashed offshore in Swiss banks

ZURICH (Reuters) - Switzerland’s secretive banks hold up to $213 billion of Russian wealth, the country’s financial industry association estimates, as sanctions on Russia give a rare glimpse inside Swiss vaults. The Swiss Bankers Association (SBA) estimated that the banks hold between 150 billion and 200 billion Swiss...
ECONOMY
Metro International

Factbox-Stranded assets: How many billions are stuck in Russia?

(Reuters) -Global companies, banks and investors have so far disclosed nearly $135 billion in exposure to Russia, company statements show. That number could rise in the coming weeks. Here is a breakdown of what we know so far, with Russia in the grip of Western sanctions over its invasion of...
MARKETS
pymnts

Quontic Bank on the Role of ATMs in Digital-First Banking

ATMs may not be the first thing that comes to mind when digital-first banking is mentioned, but they have an essential role in the digital space, according to Grace Pace, senior vice president of digital banking at Quontic Bank. “Until there’s no need for cash, that’s the only way customers...
PERSONAL FINANCE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Traditional Banks#Swiss Francs#Private Banks#Digital#Zurich#Fintech#Italian#Ubs#Revolut
americanmilitarynews.com

China ‘preparing for war’ with US, expert warns

Jonathan D.T. Ward, a global consultant on U.S.-China relations, said in a Tuesday Fox Business interview that he believes China is preparing for a war with the U.S. as well as its neighboring Asian countries. Ward is the author of “China’s Vision of Victory” and leads the U.S.-China relations consulting...
FOREIGN POLICY
San Francisco Business Times

A 4-month-old cryptocurrency startup is now worth more than $1B after raising a $200M round

Maybe Meta Platform Inc.'s abandoned cryptocurrency efforts weren't entirely a waste of time. After leaving the social networking giant in December, a pair of veterans of its digital currency effort launched a blockchain technology startup called Aptos Labs. On Tuesday — a mere four months later — their company announced that it has raised $200 million in its first funding round and is now worth more than $1 billion.
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Credit Suisse
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Europe
Country
Switzerland
Place
Rome, IT
NBC News

The Trump Organization used to borrow from major banks. Now look who's lending it money.

Donald Trump used to bank with the big guns. Now he’s borrowing from Axos Financial, an obscure, internet-only institution based in San Diego and Las Vegas. In mid-February, Axos refinanced a $100 million Trump Tower mortgage due in September, a New York City Finance Department document shows. The new loan was made just days after The Trump Organization’s auditor resigned, saying that 10 years of the company’s financial statements could not be relied upon.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
Variety

Amazon CEO Andy Jassy Pay Hit $212.7 Million in 2021, up Nearly Six Times From Prior Year

Click here to read the full article. Amazon chief executive officer Andy Jassy’s compensation last year totaled $212.7 million, a nearly sixfold increase from his pay package in 2020 when he headed the tech giant’s AWS division. Virtually all of Jassy’s 2021 comp — $211.9 million — was in restricted stock that vests over the next 10 years, according to Amazon’s proxy statement filed Friday. His base salary was $175,000, unchanged from the two prior years; in addition, Amazon paid $589,149 in security expenses for the CEO. Founder Jeff Bezos, who assumed the role of executive chair when Jassy took the helm...
BUSINESS
Fortune

Binance’s founder, who accumulated as much wealth as Mark Zuckerberg in a quarter the time, explains how it feels to become unfathomably rich virtually overnight

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. At least on paper, Binance founder Changpeng Zhao is among the world’s richest people. The 44-year-old runs the largest crypto exchange, worth an estimated $300 billion,...
MARKETS
Front Office Sports

HSBC Enters Metaverse with ‘The Sandbox’

HSBC, an investment bank and financial services company, is acquiring a plot of land in “The Sandbox” metaverse as a way to connect with sports, esports, and gaming enthusiasts. Created by metaverse-focused gaming and investment firm Animoca Brands, “The Sandbox” is a blockchain-based mobile game that allows users...
ECONOMY
Reuters

Factbox: Latest on the worldwide spread of the coronavirus

April 7 (Reuters) - The U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday approved a $55 billion COVID-19 aid bill aimed at helping restaurants, bars and other businesses that are still struggling through the pandemic. read more. DEATHS AND INFECTIONS. * Eikon users, see COVID-19: MacroVitals https://apac1.apps.cp.thomsonreuters.com/cms/?navid=1592404098 for a case tracker and...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Reuters

Swiss National Bank expected to resist global rate-hike trend

ZURICH, March 22 (Reuters) - The Swiss National Bank will likely hold fast to the world's lowest interest rate when it gives its latest monetary policy update on Thursday, resisting an upward trend at other global central banks, according to analysts polled by Reuters. All 33 economists polled expected the...
BUSINESS
Reuters

Reuters

397K+
Followers
309K+
Post
186M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

Comments / 0

Community Policy