Tucson, AZ

UA spring practice No. 13: Slot receivers impress; Dorian Singer gets acrobatic; Jayden de Laura improvises

By Michael Lev Arizona Daily Star
 3 days ago
Josh Galemore, Arizona Daily Star 2019

The Arizona Wildcats began their final week of spring camp Tuesday afternoon. Here are some notes and observations from spring practice No. 13:

* All of Arizona’s slot receivers had productive practices. Jacob Cowing, Anthony Simpson and Kevin Green Jr. each caught multiple passes. Simpson also made an effective block on a bubble screen.

* Receiver Dorian Singer made a pair of acrobatic grabs in the end zone, the first coming in one-on-ones, the second in 11-on-11.

* QB Jayden De Laura’s best pass came on a ball over the middle to tight end Alex Lines, who was stopped just short of the goal line. On the final play of practice, on fourth-and-goal from the 1, de Laura rolled to his left, drew a defender toward him and flipped the ball to Singer for a touchdown.

* The offense was plagued by false starts during the first 11-on-11 period as the defensive front shifted and moved a lot before the snap.

* Tailback Stevie Rocker Jr., fully back after missing some time, broke a big run into the secondary vs. the third-team defense.

* Gunner Maldonado continued to look comfortable in his new role as a nickel back, breaking up a pair of passes.

* Linebacker Anthony Solomon recorded a pair of sacks. Defensive end Hunter Echols had a QB pressure and a sack on back-to-back plays.

* Offensive lineman Davis DiVall continued to increase his workload and worked with the second unit at left guard.

* Tailback Jonah Coleman, who suffered a minor knee injury Saturday, worked on the side and appeared to have no trouble running and cutting.

* Tailback Jalen John, who’s missed most of spring, participated in individual drills and 7-on-7 while wearing a red no-contact jersey.

* Offensive lineman Joseph Borjon was a full participant after getting banged up during Saturday’s scrimmage. Fellow lineman Leif Magnuson was limited. Lineman Sam Langi was out.

* Receiver Ma’jon Wright got banged up during practice and exited early.

* UA president Robert C. Robbins dropped by practice and chatted with Jedd Fisch and a handful of players afterward.

* The Wildcats will practice one more time, on Thursday afternoon, before the spring game Saturday.

