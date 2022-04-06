Early childhood programs focused on helping children, families

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky and other staff from the agency’s leadership team kicked off a statewide tour this past week with visits to Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Springer, Clayton, and Raton meeting with early childhood educators, child care providers, home visiting professionals, parents, elected officials, and other community members. ECECD leadership will visit more than 20 communities across the state over the next few months to hear directly from early childhood stakeholders.
