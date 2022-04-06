ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln, NE

Early childhood programs focused on helping children, families

unl.edu
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleThe University of Nebraska–Lincoln’s interdisciplinary endeavors are helping solve critical challenges in Nebraska and the world. In the College of Education and Human Sciences, that work is...

news.unl.edu

Comments / 0

Related
WLBT

MDHS working to boost brain power through early childhood care programs

JACKSON, Miss. (WLBT) - Making sure young minds have what they need to thrive is the focus of several Early Childhood Care and Development programs through the Mississippi Department of Human Services. Colleges and universities in the state are helping with curriculums to make sure young children in this state...
JACKSON, MS
KPVI Newschannel 6

Early childhood education is vital to future success

SHREVEPORT, La. - Toddlers pretend to cook imaginary food on a wooden toy stove in one part of the room, while others sit at tiny tables and learn how to use scissors and trace letters. Some wear dress-up clothes or hold toy friends as they listen to their teachers, making eye contact and watching their mouths move as they speak.
EDUCATION
Troy Record

SNAPSHOT: Capital Region BOCES to launch Early Childhood Education program in September

Seeking to address a shortage of teachers and an even greater shortage of childcare workers, Capital Region BOCES is launching a new program for the 2022-23 school year. Through the Early Childhood Education program, high school juniors and seniors will learn the basics of child development and build a solid foundation in classroom arrangement and management and curriculum development for infants/toddlers/preschoolers and young children. (Photo provided)
EDUCATION
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Lincoln, NE
Society
Lincoln, NE
Education
Local
Nebraska Society
City
Lincoln, NE
Local
Nebraska Education
State
Nebraska State
The Progress-Index

Westview Early Childhood Education Center partners with Sesame Street and Communities in Schools Petersburg to help early childhood learning

It may have been a cloudy morning but, it was sunny inside and the air was sweet inside when Communities in Schools of Petersburg and Sesame Workshop in Communities, the nonprofit organization behind the children's show Sesame Street, partnered with Westview Early Childhood Education Center.  The partnership was officially announced today, but students worked with...
PETERSBURG, VA
San Bernardino County Sun

Upland-based Reach Out offers Nurturing Families Program for parents of young children

Reach Out, a nonprofit organization based in Upland, offers a four-month Nurturing Families Program providing classes for parents and their children that focus on enhancing self-worth, empathy, positive communication and empowerment. The program is open to guardians and caregivers in the San Bernardino County area with children from birth to...
UPLAND, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#College#Early Childhood#N2025
WOLF

Statewide push to hire early childhood educators

There's a big push throughout Pennsylvania to help with the childcare shortage. For those interested in working in early childhood education, child care centers in our area are hiring. At places like Tiny Toes Learning Center in Mt. Pocono and Building Blocks Learning Center in Wilkes-Barre, they are getting the...
WILKES-BARRE, PA
Register Citizen

Hamden program helps foster kids and biological families connect

HAMDEN — Vannessa Dorantes once heard a visiting family sing “Happy Birthday” to a child in the sterile office a Department of Children and Families building, she told a crowd gathered Friday at the Children’s Center of Hamden. Dorantes, the DCF commissioner, asked listeners to let...
HAMDEN, CT
FOX59

Philanthropic group helping families at Riley Hospital for Children

A group of women wanted to do more to help out the sick children at Riley Hospital For Children– so they decided to launch a philanthropic group called ‘Women For Riley.’ ‘Women For Riley’ is a philanthropic group within Riley Children’s Foundation. The organization is made up of women who are committed to making a […]
RILEY, IN
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Education
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown

Agape teen program raises thousands to help underserved families

A nonprofit that supports underserved kids and families last fall launched a teen leadership program, raising thousands for its programs. Agape Youth and Family Center, based on the Westside of Atlanta, held its inaugural “Agape Teen Leaders” program from September to December. The program selected 27 students in the ninth to 12th grades and charged […] The post Agape teen program raises thousands to help underserved families appeared first on Reporter Newspapers & Atlanta Intown.
ATLANTA, GA
Deming Headlight

NM Early Childhood Ed. Dept. kicks off statewide spring tour

SANTA FE – The New Mexico Early Childhood Education and Care Department (ECECD) Secretary Elizabeth Groginsky and other staff from the agency’s leadership team kicked off a statewide tour this past week with visits to Albuquerque, Las Vegas, Springer, Clayton, and Raton meeting with early childhood educators, child care providers, home visiting professionals, parents, elected officials, and other community members. ECECD leadership will visit more than 20 communities across the state over the next few months to hear directly from early childhood stakeholders.
EDUCATION
Salon

First responders lacking mental health support turn to their peers

When Randy Jones got his start as an emergency medical technician in the 1970s, he wore a smock and a clip-on tie that reduced the chances a patient would grab hold and strangle him. With few job prospects in the tiny Kansas town where he grew up, the rush of running to emergencies in an ambulance felt like God's work. Jones remembers wearing blood on his shirt like a badge of pride.
MENTAL HEALTH
UPI News

U.S. children's mental health becoming worse, surveys suggest

A fresh review of recent government surveys suggests the well-being of 73 million American kids is under strain and seems to be getting worse. The upshot: anxiety, depression and behavioral problems appear to be on the rise, while the amount of time kids spent being physically active or getting preventive care has been on the decline.
KIDS
Essence

MacKenzie Scott Makes Donates $12 Million To National Medical Fellowships To Help BIPOC Medical Students Cover School Costs And Promote Health Equity

The only organization devoted exclusively to this mission, NMF has recently expanded its efforts to focus on creating pipeline opportunities to enter into healthcare roles. The more money you have, the longer you’re likely to live. That’s what studies have shown over the years–highlighting how social determinants of health...
CHARITIES
UPI News

Daytime naps may boost early literacy skills in preschoolers

Many parents of preschoolers insist that naps are essential to recharge their little ones during the day and improve their mood. Turns out that daytime shut-eye may also boost early literacy skills. New research by scholars in Australia and England suggests that naps help preschoolers map letters to sounds, a...
WASHINGTON, DC
Phys.org

After 'mama,' children's first words include 'this' and 'that'

Across languages and cultures, words that help direct caregivers' attention are likely to be among the first children learn and use frequently, according to a new Cornell study that is the largest ever, by sample size, of early vocabulary development in an Indigenous language. The early use of words like...
KIDS

Comments / 0

Community Policy