Libraries, ag researchers expand Nebraska U’s culture of collaboration

New partnership will add an immersive, flexible learning option for schools and districts served by CAOLA. CHANDLER, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind announces a new partnership with the Capital Area Online Learning Association (CAOLA) in Pennsylvania. Serving more than 10,000 students in grades K-12 across the state annually, CAOLA provides additional options for students and families, allowing them to enjoy the flexibility of online learning while remaining enrolled in their local school district. StrongMind joins CAOLA by offering high quality, engaging digital curriculum that is equitable, personalized, and empowers K-12 learners to succeed in the 21st century.

EDUCATION ・ 8 HOURS AGO