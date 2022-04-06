ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Libraries, ag researchers expand Nebraska U’s culture of collaboration

Cover picture for the articleCollaboration across disciplines is a priority at the University of Nebraska–Lincoln. Click the video below to learn how the Institute of Agriculture and Natural Resources’ Ag Research Division...

KSNB Local4

NU expands Nebraska Promise to cover more students

LINCOLN, Neb. (KOLN) -A Nebraska promise that’ll spread even further. This fall, more students will be able to attend Nebraska’s universities tuition free. University of Nebraska President Ted Carter is expanding the Nebraska Promise Program. The program started two years ago to help students with a family income of less than $60,000 a year attend schools like UNL tuition free.
News Channel Nebraska

University of Nebraska expands free tuition program

LINCOLN, Neb.-- The University of Nebraska is expanding its promise of free tuition to qualifying students. The University's Nebraska promise, launched in 2020, offered tuition-free attendance to students with family incomes of $60,000 or less. In a recent announcement, the University has increased this threshold to $65,000 or less. According...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

StrongMind and CAOLA Partner to Offer High Quality Digital Curriculum and Instruction for K-12 Students in Pennsylvania

New partnership will add an immersive, flexible learning option for schools and districts served by CAOLA. CHANDLER, Ariz., April 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- StrongMind announces a new partnership with the Capital Area Online Learning Association (CAOLA) in Pennsylvania. Serving more than 10,000 students in grades K-12 across the state annually, CAOLA provides additional options for students and families, allowing them to enjoy the flexibility of online learning while remaining enrolled in their local school district. StrongMind joins CAOLA by offering high quality, engaging digital curriculum that is equitable, personalized, and empowers K-12 learners to succeed in the 21st century.
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Smallest City in America

The United States recently has gone through one of the slowest population growth periods on record. From the 2010 census through the 2020 census, the number of U.S. residents rose only 7.4%, the second lowest rate in American history. Illinois, Mississippi, and West Virginia had fewer residents in 2020 than they did in 2010. Some […]
KSNB Local4

Nebraska Corn Board recognized three ag leaders at annual awards dinner

HASTINGS, Neb. (KSNB) -Three individuals were recognized at the Nebraska Corn Board’s 2022 awards dinner on March 17 in Lincoln. The annual awards event highlights outstanding contributions to the state’s corn industry. Each of the three recipients have long histories serving Nebraska agriculture. Two recipients received the inaugural...
Sahan Journal

A first-of-its kind study by University of Minnesota students and faculty found that medical students across all racial groups disproportionately come from affluent backgrounds.

A new study conducted by medical school students and faculty at the University of Minnesota found that medical students of all racial backgrounds disproportionately come from affluent backgrounds. The study raises questions about the importance of socioeconomic diversity and the potential impact on healthcare. Arman Shahriar, a fourth-year medical student...
