Despite the fact that I was raised by two predominantly Spanish-speaking immigrants, my mother says that when I was a young child I would flat out refuse to speak Spanish even though I understood it perfectly. A behavior I would later find out is called receptive bilingualism. Sometimes referred to as passive bilingualism, these dual-language learners prefer to speak one language over the other, despite understanding both languages well. "I would say that in the United States, it happens a lot more than in other countries, especially with the Latinx community," says Mexican American bilingual speech language pathologist Michelle Posner.

