EMERGING MARKETS-Asian stocks, currencies fall after hawkish Fed comments

* Equities face biggest foreign outflows in March in 2 years * ADB flags slower growth in developing Asia in 2022 * Indonesian rupiah hits 4-week low By Tejaswi Marthi April 6 (Reuters) - Asian equities and currencies slipped on Wednesday, hurt by the likelihood of more aggressive monetary tightening by the U.S Federal Reserve to curb inflation, while the focus also remained on new sanctions against Russia over its invasion of Ukraine. The South Korean won led losses among Asian currencies, easing 0.6%, followed by the Malaysian ringgit which fell 0.2%. The rupiah fell 0.1% to hit a four-week low. The U.S. dollar rose to a two-year high after Fed governor Lael Brainard said overnight she expected a combination of interest rate rises and a rapid balance sheet runoff to take U.S. monetary policy to a "more neutral position" later this year. "Asian currencies could see a sell-off in the short term given the Fed's hawkish stance and we see it stabilizing only in the second half once the Fed reassesses its monetary position," said Chang Wei Lang, macro strategist (FX and credit) at DBS Bank. Stocks in the region were also hit, with the Philippine benchmark and Singaporean shares shedding 0.5% each, while equities in Indonesia eyed their worst session in nearly two weeks, falling 0.6%. The United States and its allies are proposing new sanctions against Russia over civilian killings in northern Ukraine, which it denies. The sanctions could include European commission's proposal to ban imports of Russian coal to EU nations. This could prompt coal miners in Indonesia, the world's largest coal exporters, to ramp up exports. Shares of major producers Adaro Energy and Bumi Resources climbed 1.3% and 6.7%, respectively, outperforming the Indonesian benchmark index. The Shanghai Composite Index, trading after a two-day holiday, slipped marginally as Chinese authorities extended a lockdown in Shanghai on Tuesday despite growing unrest over quarantine rules. The Fed comments also pushed U.S. Treasury yields to multi-year highs with the spread between two-year and 10-year Treasury yields gaining after having been negative for the most part since last week. "A 50 basis point hike by the Fed is on the table for the next two meetings and we can expect some degree of correction in Asian equities," Wei Lang added. Yields on Singapore 10-year bond rose marginally to 2.352%, while Indonesia's benchmark bond yields rose to 6.776%. Meanwhile, data showed the Russia-Ukraine war and the resulting spike in commodity prices have triggered steep foreign outflows from Asian equities for the month of March, their highest outflows since March 2020. The Asia Development Bank also joined the World Bank in flagging slower growth in Asia in 2022 on account of the Russia-Ukraine war. HIGHLIGHTS: ** Real estate stocks Fortune Mate and Dian Swastatik top losers on Indonesia's benchmark index ** Cross-border investors sold Asian equities worth a net $16.23 billion in March ** Stocks in China down 0.2% Asia stock indexes and currencies at 0451 GMT COUNTRY FX RIC FX FX INDE STOCKS STOCKS DAILY % YTD % X DAILY YTD % % Japan -0.21 -7.09 <.N2 -1.7 -5.08 25> China <CNY=CFXS -0.08 -0.19 <.SS -0.22 -10.01 > EC> India -0.30 -1.61 <.NS -0.75 2.70 EI> Indonesi -0.13 -0.79 <.JK -0.71 7.84 a SE> Malaysia -0.19 -1.25 <.KL 0.32 2.19 SE> Philippi -0.21 -0.78 <.PS -0.49 -0.03 nes I> S.Korea <KRW=KFTC -0.45 -2.41 <.KS -0.78 -8.06 > 11> Singapor -0.07 -0.83 <.ST -0.54 10.3 e I> Taiwan -0.33 -3.85 <.TW -0.84 -4.07 II> (Reporting by Tejaswi Marthi in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)