Andy Robertson Knows Liverpool Need To Make Their Advantage Count

By epicskyline
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe good times roll on for Liverpool, who won the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final match against Benfica. The trip to Lisbon started out well with the Reds scoring twice in the first half. The second half kicked off with the home team getting one back, but then Luis...

April 4th & Maybe 5th Open Thread: WOMEN ARE GOING UP!

Welcome to the Open Thread, your half-weekly dose of zany TLO randomness. Anything goes, within reason. Buying a house and want advise on the process? Post your questions here! Already bought a house and have a question on something happening in the house? Ask This Old TLO. Have a bizarre legal situation arise and need some non-binding legal advice from strangers who claim to be lawyers? We've got dozens of them apparently! Want to make others jealous of the amazing lunch you have waiting in your office fridge? Keep that to yourself we don't need more reminders our cold cut sandwich is going to suck. Have big exciting news and want to get some positive affirmations? We've got plenty for you! On to the schedule:
Erik Ten Hag Has Identified 'Vital Signing' To Solve Manchester United's Issues In Midfield

Erik ten Hag is said to be a 'huge' admirer of Ruben Neves and will make him one of his number one transfer targets if he gets the job at Manchester United, say reports. The 52-year-old Ajax manager impressed United officials when he was interviewed for the role last week, according to The Times. They claim the club believe he would 'fit well into their structure' if he was appointed.
Three Talking Points from Everton’s Calamitous 3-2 Loss to Burnley

Did the Blues deserve to lose again on Wednesday night; manager Frank Lampard’s seventh reverse in nine premier league matches? It’s a tough question to answer. The team overcame a nervy opening to battle back from adversity and into a half-time lead, which they retained until Jay Rodriguez fired home for the hosts in the 57th minute. They rebounded following this setback - inflicted via some chaotic defending - and subsequently faced only a pot-shot from Maxwel Cornet, stopped easily by Everton goalkeeper Jordan Pickford, before the Ivorian scored the decisive goal with five minutes of regulation time remaining. In between Burnley’s second half strikes, the visitors had dominated play and attempted nine shots at Nick Pope’s goal - though Sean Dyche’s disciplined outfit blocked five of them. Thereafter, substitute Salomon Rondon still had a chance to salvage a point for the Toffees, firing wide from 15 yards in added time.
Opinion: Why Sunderland fans should remember Jermain Defoe well

Following Jermain Defoe’s decision to retire there has been a certain amount of negative reaction from some fans to the player. Personally, it is not a sentiment that I can share. I understand that some may feel that he should have stayed until the end of the season. But...
Everton at Burnley: Predicted Line-Up | Dele Debut, Finally?

This isn’t necessarily a “must-win” fixture, but Everton simply cannot afford to lose to Burnley on Wednesday night. The Blues are currently three points clear of Watford in 18th (who have played two games more) and are four points clear of Burnley (who’ve play the same amount of games). Obviously, we desperately want to win this game, but a defeat would be catastrophic, and would move Burnley with just a point of the Blues with a marginally better goal difference.
Everton at Burnley: Starting Lineups & How to Watch | Gordon, Branthwaite start

Anthony Gordon and Jarrad Branthwaite go straight into the starting XI, looks like a back three today. Relegation six-pointers tend to be cagey, tense affairs and we can likely expect exactly that tonight as Everton travel to Burnley in their rescheduled Premier League game. The Toffees sit four points clear of the Clarets, and both teams are enduring awful recent form in a miserable season.
Diaz stars on return to Portugal in Liverpool's win in CL

LISBON (AP) — It just had to be Luis Diaz. The Colombia winger was the last player Benfica supporters inside the atmospheric Estádio da Luz wanted to see race onto a through-ball and produce an emphatic finish to complete a 3-1 win for Liverpool in the first leg of the Champions League quarterfinals on Tuesday.
Five Things From A Gritty Win Over Stoke City

There haven’t been any occasions this season when the words ‘form’ and ‘momentum’ could be uttered, but – whisper it quietly – we’re close to finding both those things. Three wins out of four at home is something we’ve not achieved in a very long time. We’re not at the stage where it feels like the SCL feels like a fortress but the tide is slowly turning.
Benfica 1, Liverpool 3 - Match Recap: Díaz Leads Reds to First Leg Victory

Liverpool head to Lisbon for the first leg of their UCL quarter-final matchup with SL Benfica. There was some thought that LFC might not play a full-strength lineup given they play Manchester City, in a match that may decide the Premier League title, on Sunday, but Jürgen Klopp opted to start most of his heavy hitters. This is a lineup that has the ability to put this tie to bed tonight if they can finish their chances.
Emerson Royal aware of summer transfer interest from Atletico Madrid

The right wing back situation at Tottenham Hotspur is... well, complicated. Spurs have two players at the position — Emerson Royal, who was a summer 2021 purchase from Barcelona under former manager Nuno Espirito Santo, and Matt Doherty, purchased a year earlier under Jose Mourinho. However, neither has really cemented a permanent place under Antonio Conte.
On This Day (8 April 1995): Bally inspires Sunderland to a vital win at Derby

The team Peter Reid inherited from Mick Buxton had lost six out of seven and were in absolute freefall. Bereft of confidence and inspiration, the club was dropping like a stone, only for Reid to come in and reinvigorate everyone. Reid’s first game – at home to Sheffield United –...
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham Hotspur Preview: The race is on

It has been quite some time since things felt like this. A dominant win over Newcastle made it five wins out of six in the league with three coming by at least four goals, proving that Antonio Conte has completely imposed his beliefs on this team. Couple in Arsenal’s failure against Palace on Monday and suddenly Tottenham Hotspur just about controls its own destiny.
Thursday’s Toffee Bites: Lampard & players avoid away fans, Depay & Svanberg linked

“We got into good areas but we were not clinical enough. At that point you always leave the game open, then we make mistakes for their goals. “Listen, the players have to work and fight to get through this if it’s a lack of confidence. We are in a battle. If we didn’t know it, we do now. We’re still above Burnley in the table so we have to keep fighting and looking forward.
Paul Ince On A ‘Thoroughly Deserved’ Three Points Against Stoke

The Royals are now eight points clear of the relegation zone after a brilliant 2-1 victory over Stoke City at the SCL. Interim manager Paul Ince, said the pressure was on us and the Royals did exactly what they needed to do. Michael Morrison gave us the lead in the first half with Stoke equalising just before half time. A Stoke own goal gave us a huge three points.
How Will UEFA's New Spending Regulations Affect Manchester City?

Following the effect of the pandemic on European football, the continent’s football governing body, UEFA, has rolled out a new set of rules to regulate spending. This has been done in conjunction with the European Clubs Association (ECA) with the sole aim of making European football more sustainable. The...
MATCHDAY: Dortmund visits Stuttgart; Newcastle-Wolves in EPL

A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Friday:. Second-place Borussia Dortmund is nine points behind Bayern Munich with six rounds remaining in the Bundesliga and hoping to make amends for an embarrassing defeat when it visits Stuttgart. Dortmund fans were in party mood last weekend on their return to a full stadium for the first time in more than two years, but Leipzig spoiled their fun by snatching a 4-1 away win. It was Dortmund’s second heavy defeat at home in the league this season after the 5-2 loss to Bayer Leverkusen in February. It also had heavy losses at home to Ajax and Rangers in European competition so perhaps it’s a relief for Dortmund to be playing Stuttgart away. But Stuttgart has been improving, with two wins from four games without defeat, and Pellegrino Matarazzo’s team will be pushing for another win to climb away from the relegation zone.
