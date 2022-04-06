Kevin Porter Jr. scores season-high 36 points in duel with Kyrie Irving

Photo by Gregory Fisher-USA TODAY Sports

Kyrie Irving (42 points) and the Brooklyn Nets won Tuesday’s game, 118-105 (box score), but there was a lot to like for the visiting Houston Rockets — starting with young guards Kevin Porter Jr. and Jalen Green.

Porter scored a season-high 36 points on 13-of-26 shooting (50.0%) and 6-of-14 from 3-point range (42.9%), while Green added to his historic rookie streak with a fifth consecutive game of 30 points or more. Rookie big man Alperen Sengun helped out with 14 points, 11 rebounds, and 5 assists on the interior, including 7 offensive rebounds.

Ultimately, those performances still weren’t enough to win in Brooklyn versus a Nets squad led by two future Hall of Famers. Irving had 42 points on 13-of-24 shooting (54.2%), including 8-of-16 on 3-pointers (50.0%), while Kevin Durant added 18 points, 9 rebounds, and 7 assists. The Nets (41-38) had plenty of incentive to win, with the victory moving them up to No. 8 in the tightly bunched Eastern Conference playoff race.

Meanwhile, the Rockets (20-60) moved into the pole position (when coupled with Orlando’s upset win) in the 2022 NBA draft race.

Scroll on for highlights and postgame reaction.

The Rockets will finish up their final road trip of the 2021-22 season with a visit to Toronto on Friday night. Tipoff is set for 6:30 p.m. CDT.