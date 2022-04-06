Closure of residential service results in move of 60-70 residents

D&S Residential Services, a residential care provider for individuals with disabilities, will close its doors April 9, resulting in between 60-70 clients having to move.

The residential facility, at 1102 Triplett St. in Owensboro, was forced by the Department for Medicaid Services to close. The facility and its owner, Sevita Health, declined to comment on the reasons for the closure.

With limited options for residential services available, not only in Owensboro, but statewide, individuals in need of the services already face the possibility of having to move outside Owensboro and possibly away from family and loved ones, according to Amanda Owen, executive director for Puzzle Pieces, a possibility that becomes more looming as residential services experience closures, staffing shortages and other issues that have been brought on by the COVID-19 pandemic.

Puzzle Pieces is a nonprofit serving individuals with intellectual disabilities and a provider of residential services.

“Kentucky is really in a state of crisis,” Owen said. “COVID caused agencies across Kentucky — a lot of long-term housing — to close.”

The goal behind providing residential services, Owen said, is to allow as much independence for clients as possible, while maintaining their needs.

There are several providers outside of D&S locally, including Puzzle Pieces, Wendell Foster, Strategic Partners and Bridges of Kentucky.

However, Owen said, despite the presence of other residential services, it is unlikely that any one facility would be able to take on 60-70 new clients at once due to the closure of D&S.

“That’s the hardest part with some of our clients, is when you live in a hometown for 15 years and you build relationships and their routines and your family is close, and then have no options,” she said. “And the housing, it’s limited. There’s not a lot of options, so it’s really been a crisis.”

Owen said Puzzle Pieces has taken on four new clients from D&S, and some of the nonprofit’s day-training clients are having to move, several of whom will be moving in with parents or family members. Others have to move outside of Owensboro.

Sally Phillips, executive director of Opportunity Center of Owensboro, said some clients of the center have also been affected.

One client, she said, has lived in a residential housing arrangement with two others for 15 years, and all of them are now being forced to go their separate ways.

“We do have clients that have had to move, and it’s just not been a good situation at all,” she said. “At this point, they really don’t have any choices.”

Clients, Phillips said, suffer due to the shortage of residential services.

Amber Payne, owner of AP Case Management, said that many of her clients leaving D&S have found alternative housing and were able to avoid having to leave Owensboro.

“At this point, the case managers in our area … have done really well with placing people and finding new homes for them,” she said. “We were just very fortunate that we were able to prevent that for a lot of people, even for people that we thought were going to have to move away — we were able to prevent that for the most part from happening.”

Part of that, she said, is due to the use of Family Home Providers.

Any FHP, according to Owen, is someone who has opened their home to an individual with an intellectual disability to help provide care and housing for that person.

The service, she said, would be similar to adult foster care. It involves some training and also provides compensation for FHPs.

“I don’t think a lot of people even know that this is an option,” Payne said. “This is a need, and it will always be a need. We’re always looking for good family home providers. At this point, I don’t think we’re in as much of a crisis anymore, because we’ve worked really hard the past two months to find homes for people … and have been able to succeed with that.”

Payne said the more individuals who are willing to become FHPs and open their homes to those who need caregiving services, the less likely it will be for the community to be in crisis mode should something like the closure occur again.

Anyone interested in more information about becoming an FHP can contact a residential provider — Puzzle Pieces, Wendell Foster, Strategic Partners or Bridges of Kentucky — or a case management agency about the process.

Christie Netherton, cnetherton@messenger-inquirer.com, 270-691-7360