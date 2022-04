A former LGBT Government adviser has urged leaders to stop making “pathetic excuses” after the Prime Minister said there are complexities and sensitivities” around banning conversion therapy for transgender people.Jayne Ozanne said the LGBT+ community’s trust in the Government is “completely and utterly broken” by a series of U-turns last week and its backtracking on commitments to include transgender people in upcoming legislation to ban the practice.It comes as Prime Minister Boris Johnson defended the decision not to include trans people in the Government’s proposed ban, saying there are “complexities and sensitivities” which need to be worked through.Speaking during a...

SOCIETY ・ 2 DAYS AGO