Osian Jones: ‘I’ve had a lot of open, honest conversations'

If you haven’t tapped into Tiana Major9’s songs yet, you’re not only in for a real treat, but a world of musical discovery. A London-based singer-songwriter signed to Motown Records with a soulful sound (think Lauryn Hill, Jazmine Sullivan, and Estelle), her big break started with the hit “Collide” from the Queen and Slim soundtrack in 2019. Since then, she has been steadily building a discography of harmonic instrumentals, poems, intricate harmonies, and smooth beats, with subsequent hits like “Same Space?” featuring SiR and “On Read” featuring Lucky Daye. Today, Tiana Major9, now touring with powerhouse icon Jazmine Sullivan, has released a four-song EP, Fool Me Once, that’s sure to make anyone a fan.
