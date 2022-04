With the end of the winter high school sports season, teams and coaches across the state of Michigan have begun receiving post-season accolades. The Associated Press has released their D3 boys prep hoops All-State lists for the 2021-22 winter sports season. The Associated press named Flint Beecher's Carmelo Harris the D3 AP Player of the Year after leading his team to the state semifinals. Coach of the Year honors were given to Sam Larson of Menominee, who reached the state finals and finished runners-up.

HILLSDALE COUNTY, MI ・ 2 DAYS AGO