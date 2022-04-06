ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
San Jose, CA

GAME RECAP: Oilers 2, Sharks 1 (OT)

NHL
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleSAN JOSE, CA - Wading through open waters without a life raft for the majority of the game, the Oilers found a way to keep afloat. Mike Smith made 31 saves and provided an incredible game-winning assist in overtime to Connor McDavid, who secured the Oilers the extra point and their...

NHL

5 THINGS: Flyers @ Blue Jackets

In the return match of a home-and-home set, interim head coach Mike Yeo's Philadelphia Flyers (22-37-11) will visit Brad Larsen's Columbus Blue Jackets (33-32-6) at Nationwide Arena on Thursday evening. Game time is 7:00 p.m. EDT (NBCSP+, 93.3 WMMR). This is the third and final meeting of the season series...
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a third-straight defeat

The Tampa Bay Lightning want to round their game into playoff form with three weeks left in the regular season, but, right now, they just need a win. The Lightning lost for the third-consecutive game on Wednesday after dropping a 4-3 decision to the Washington Capitals at Capital One Arena. In the previous two Stanley Cup seasons, the Bolts were noted for their ability to keep one loss from turning into two and shutting down losing skids before they could happen.
TAMPA, FL
NHL

Recap: Studenic scores first goal with Stars, who defeat Isles 3-2

DALLAS -- Home is where the Stars have had the most success all season, and they proved again their strength at American Airlines Center. In their first three-game homestand in nearly two months, the Stars got off on the right foot with a 3-2 victory over the New York Islanders in front of 17,876 on Tuesday.
FRISCO, TX
NHL

'PRETTY COOL TO THINK ABOUT'

ANAHEIM - It's a massive milestone for Trevor Lewis. Playing 800 regular-season NHL games is an impressive feat. But that said, the game itself is an important one to the Flames as they look to build another lengthy win streak in their quest to capture the Pacific Division. So, it...
NHL
NHL

5 Questions: Get to know CBJ defenseman Andrew Peeke

Blue Jackets defenseman Andrew Peeke is a 24-year-old from Parkland, Fla., who has become one of the most dependable defensemen on the team. Drafted by the Jackets in 2016 as a second-round pick (34th overall), he spent three seasons at Notre Dame and was the team captain his final year before signing an entry-level contract with Columbus in April 2019. Prior to that, Peeke was named to the USHL All-Rookie team in 2016 and the Hockey East All-Rookie team in 2017.
COLUMBUS, OH
NHL

LA Kings vs. Edmonton Oilers: How to Watch

Separated by just one point in the standings, the Kings face off against the Oilers for the last time this regular season. What you need to know ahead of the game against the Edmonton Oilers:. When: Thursday, April 7 at 7:30 pm PT. Where: Crypto.com Arena (Los Angeles) Watch: Bally...
LOS ANGELES, CA
NHL

OTT@MTL: What you need to know

MONTREAL - The Canadiens have returned from their four-game road trip to take on the Ottawa Senators at the Bell Centre on Tuesday. The Habs came home after beating Tampa Bay Lightning in a shootout on Saturday. Trailing by a pair of goals after the first period, the Canadiens didn't give up against the defending Stanley Cup champs.
NHL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'JOHNNY WAS ON FIRE TONIGHT'

What was talked about following a 3-2 win over the Kings. "I think everyone wants to be that guy on our team. Obviously tonight it was me and Lindy had a big goal, too. We've had a lot of contributions from a lot of guys throughout the year this year, so you can't really stick it on one guy. I thought our team played really well tonight."
NHL
NHL

Burns: Three Things we learned from a blowout loss to the Leafs

The Tampa Bay Lightning figured they'd had broken out of their funk when they won four-straight games a week ago to end a three-game losing skid. "I thought we'd kind of turned a corner a bit," Lightning head coach Jon Cooper said. "Clearly, we haven't." The Lightning were left with...
TAMPA, FL
NHL

SAY WHAT: 'HIT IT AS HARD AS I CAN'

The buzz around the rink following a big win over the Ducks. "That was nice. I had - I don't know how many chances to do it. I think I hit every defenceman on their team at least once, so it was nice to hit the net." ON WALKING IN...
NHL
NHL

Beecher Looking Forward to Frozen Four Appearance at TD Garden

BOSTON - Barely a day away from his first-ever NCAA Frozen Four appearance, Bruins prospect John Beecher finally got to see TD Garden for the first time on Tuesday - the same day as his 21st birthday. "This was actually my first time at the Garden, yesterday when we arrived,"...
NHL
NHL

Sharks Hold Team Photo Day

The San Jose Sharks held their annual team photo day at SAP Center on Monday, April 6 at SAP Center. Sharks players posed for a few photos while waiting to take the official team photo on the ice. Alexander Barabanov and Erik Karlsson each took fan-requested selfies. Several of the...
NHL
NHL

Recap: Gagner scores twice for Red Wings in 3-1 win over Jets

Detroit Red Wings center Sam Gagner has joined an exclusive club. Gagner recorded his 500th career point with a first-period goal, then added another tally late in the third as the Red Wings beat the Winnipeg Jets, 3-1, at Canada Life Centre on Wednesday night. Gagner's first goal put Detroit...
DETROIT, MI
NHL

Game Preview | 5 things to know ahead of Sabres vs. Hurricanes

Don Granato just about summed up Kyle Okposo the hockey player following the Sabres' loss to the Florida Panthers on Sunday. "You could bring your neighbor who doesn't know anything about hockey and he's going to see that compete and that work ethic out of Kyle," Granato said. "That's the drive. He's as passionate about the sport of hockey as he was when he was 17 years old, and that drive pushes him."
BUFFALO, NY
NHL

GAME DAY - 07.04.22

NHL
NHL

Mailbag: Kane, Toews future with Blackhawks, Sabres growth

Here is the April 6 edition of the mailbag, where we answer your questions asked on Twitter using #OvertheBoards. Tweet your questions to @drosennhl. Which of these guys will still be with their current teams when the puck drops next October: Patrick Kane, Jonathan Toews, Alex DeBrincat, J.T. Miller, Brock Boeser, Ryan Strome, Mackenzie Blackwood, Jakob Chychrun, John Klingberg, Vladimir Tarasenko and Filip Forsberg? -- @jreinitzesq.
BUFFALO, NY
Statement from Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner on Doug Wilson

SAN JOSE, CA - Sharks Owner Hasso Plattner today released the following statement:. "I want to personally thank Doug for his 19 seasons as general manager of the San Jose Sharks. Doug and his staff produced remarkable results over a span that very few NHL teams can match, highlighted by our 2016 Stanley Cup run. Doug has been an integral part of this franchise since the team's inception in 1991, and his impact - on and off the ice - will continue to be felt long into the future. Doug, and his wife Kathy, will always have a place as members of the Sharks family."
NHL
NHL

Wilson steps down as Sharks general manager after 19 seasons

Doug Wilson stepped down as general manager of the San Jose Sharks on Thursday, citing a need to focus on his health. The 64-year-old, who had been on medical leave since Nov. 26, had been GM since May 13, 2003. "I want to thank everyone who has reached out during...
NHL
NHL

3 Takeaways: Islanders Late Push Falls Short vs Stars

Pageau and Nelson score for Islanders, who see four-game winning streak snapped in Dallas. The New York Islanders' four-game winning streak was snapped on Tuesday, as the Isles fell 3-2 to the Dallas Stars at American Airlines Center. JG Pageau and Brock Nelson scored on a night where offensive chances...
ELMONT, NY

