TEL AVIV, Israel — Two people were killed and at least 15 others wounded for injuries in a shooting at a bar in Tel Aviv on Thursday night, authorities said. One suspect is believed to have opened fire in the bar shortly after 9.p.m. and they are not yet in custody, according to Tel Aviv police. The bar was located in a busy restaurant and nightlife district in central Tel Aviv.

PUBLIC SAFETY ・ 5 HOURS AGO