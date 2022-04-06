Photo: Hopping to it

When Hop Woo opened back in 1993, there were only eight tables in the entire restaurant. Since then, the Cantonese restaurant has obviously expanded, first into a larger space in the building, then to its current location across the street. Run by husband-and-wife duo, Lupe and Judy Liang, Hop Woo has cemented itself as a neighborhood institution, a place where the menu is translated into Chinese, English, and Spanish, and chefs push themselves to include plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes. Focus on the chicken egg foo young, a Guangdong-style omelet that comes with bean sprouts and a thick mushroom gravy, or combination wor wonton soup.

RESTAURANTS ・ 24 DAYS AGO