Photo: Hopping to it

WOLF
Hops & Grapes 2022 | Capra Collina
Capra Collina Winery in Blakely uses old-fashioned winemaking with a few flavors you won’t find elsewhere. Check them out at their website at www.capracollinawinery.com.
Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter
Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
At The Hop In Joplin
Joplin will be jumping this Friday night when the Golden Triangle Center hosts a real sock-hop! It will all be fine from 6 until 9, at the 4th Annual Daddy-Daughter Sock Hop. Tickets will be $20, don't worry about a thing...ALL ages are welcome to come on over & rock around the clock.
Spring into the growing season
Spring flowering bulbs and perennials are filling our landscapes with color. As your gardens come alive this spring, start making notes on needed improvements and provide some early season color and nectar for the pollinators. This will keep your landscape looking its best all season long and for years to come.
Hop Woo BBQ Seafood Restaurant
When Hop Woo opened back in 1993, there were only eight tables in the entire restaurant. Since then, the Cantonese restaurant has obviously expanded, first into a larger space in the building, then to its current location across the street. Run by husband-and-wife duo, Lupe and Judy Liang, Hop Woo has cemented itself as a neighborhood institution, a place where the menu is translated into Chinese, English, and Spanish, and chefs push themselves to include plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes. Focus on the chicken egg foo young, a Guangdong-style omelet that comes with bean sprouts and a thick mushroom gravy, or combination wor wonton soup.
WSLS
The Easter Bunny is hopping back to Valley View Mall
ROANOKE, Va. – Something egg-cellent is starting this weekend just in time for spring. The Easter Bunny will be back at the Valley View Mall in Roanoke from March 18 through April 16. Families can get their photos taken with the Bunny from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday...
Antiquarius owner renovating 19th century building
The owner of the Antiquarius antique shops is refurbishing a 19th century building near Central Park into a retail space and residential rental property.
Disney Planet Possible: Young activist helps heal environment with nearly 1K days of trash cleanups
As we celebrate Earth Month this April, a young SoCal climate activist is helping to raise awareness by making a positive impact on the environment, taking on a monumental task.
Cloudy Friday for NYC ahead of possible sprinkles on Saturday
News 12 Storm Watch Team Meteorologist Darryl Green says cloudy conditions will linger into Friday ahead of sprinkles expected for New York City on Saturday.
Universal Studios Hollywood Hit By Power Outage, Guests Removed From Some Rides
Click here to read the full article. The power went out on some visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood today, no doubt the result — at least in part — of record temperatures across Los Angeles. A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson told Deadline: As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions. Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open. ABC7 reported that two of the park’s more popular rides were impacted: Transformers and a...
Journey to the Cross offers interactive reflection on meaning of Easter
Wesley Chapel United Methodist Church is presenting an interactive experience to reflect on the meaning of Easter. ...
The Daily South
Newborn Wild Horse Orphaned After Visitors With "Best of Intentions" Remove It From Herd
A newborn wild horse is being raised as a domesticated animal after it was removed from its herd by tourists visiting the North Carolina barrier island last month. The foal followed a group of people on Shackleford Banks for two hours on March 26 with no other horses around, according to a release from the Cape Lookout National Seashore.
New Riggston greenhouse to offer hard-to-find herbs with modern twist
A Scott County farmer is taking her love of growing herbs and microgreens to the next step - a fully functional greenhouse where customers can use self-checkout to buy items when no one else is there.
Strawn to feature Pratt paintings
The Art Association of Jacksonville will have an opening reception Saturday for an exhibit featuring artwork by Allison Pratt of Jacksonville.
Internet in Stitches Over Calf Who Scares Fainting Goat in Clip: 'Too Cute'
"Aw, this is awesome," a TikToker weighed in with a comment on the clip. "I've never seen a cow so happy."
Alice Pearce Was Mrs. Kravitz On ‘Bewitched,’ But There Was Much More To Her Short, Tragic Life
There’s a way that specific brands become the name given to generic items, like “Scotch Tape” for adhesive tape or “Xeroxes” for photocopies. And it’s the same thing when you’re dealing with nosey neighbors who frequently — particularly for people with significant exposure to the Elizabeth Montgomery sitcom Bewitched — are met with the response, “Mrs. Kravitz is at it again!”
