ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food & Drinks

Photo: Hopping to it

By Journal-Courier
My Journal Courier
My Journal Courier
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3CWhkH_0f0isz5Y00
Holly Cakes Bakery at 23 S. Central Park gets into the spirit of the Easter season with a festive themed tree. Easter is April 17. (Ben Singson/Journal-Courier)

Comments / 0

Related
WOLF

Hops & Grapes 2022 | Capra Collina

Capra Collina Winery in Blakely uses old-fashioned winemaking with a few flavors you won’t find elsewhere. Check them out at their website at www.capracollinawinery.com.
BLAKELY, PA
PopCrush

Disney Theme Park Guest Suing for $30,000 After Another Guest Rams Them With Scooter

Walt Disney World is the most magical place on earth but sees a number of injuries due to scooters. One woman is suing the beloved theme park after being struck by an ECV. Florida Politics reported that Jamie Pineda is suing the company for over $30,000. The apparent incident took place on Dec. 29 at Epcot, which would have been quite a busy time due to the Christmas holiday, break for schools and upcoming New Year's Eve celebrations. She filed a lawsuit in Orange Circuit Court on March 31.
PUBLIC SAFETY
KSEN AM 1150

At The Hop In Joplin

Joplin will be jumping this Friday night when the Golden Triangle Center hosts a real sock-hop! It will all be fine from 6 until 9, at the 4th Annual Daddy-Daughter Sock Hop. Tickets will be $20, don't worry about a thing...ALL ages are welcome to come on over & rock around the clock.
JOPLIN, MT
My Journal Courier

Spring into the growing season

Spring flowering bulbs and perennials are filling our landscapes with color. As your gardens come alive this spring, start making notes on needed improvements and provide some early season color and nectar for the pollinators. This will keep your landscape looking its best all season long and for years to come.
GARDENING
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Easter#Central Park#Food Drink
The Infatuation

Hop Woo BBQ Seafood Restaurant

When Hop Woo opened back in 1993, there were only eight tables in the entire restaurant. Since then, the Cantonese restaurant has obviously expanded, first into a larger space in the building, then to its current location across the street. Run by husband-and-wife duo, Lupe and Judy Liang, Hop Woo has cemented itself as a neighborhood institution, a place where the menu is translated into Chinese, English, and Spanish, and chefs push themselves to include plenty of vegetarian and vegan dishes. Focus on the chicken egg foo young, a Guangdong-style omelet that comes with bean sprouts and a thick mushroom gravy, or combination wor wonton soup.
RESTAURANTS
WSLS

The Easter Bunny is hopping back to Valley View Mall

ROANOKE, Va. – Something egg-cellent is starting this weekend just in time for spring. The Easter Bunny will be back at the Valley View Mall in Roanoke from March 18 through April 16. Families can get their photos taken with the Bunny from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday...
ROANOKE, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Cakes
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
Deadline

Universal Studios Hollywood Hit By Power Outage, Guests Removed From Some Rides

Click here to read the full article. The power went out on some visitors at Universal Studios Hollywood today, no doubt the result — at least in part — of record temperatures across Los Angeles. A Universal Studios Hollywood spokesperson told Deadline: As a result of a power interruption from So Cal Edison, we experienced a brief power dip which resulted in exiting guests from some attractions. Power has been fully restored and we’re working to get a few remaining attractions back online. The theme park remains open. ABC7 reported that two of the park’s more popular rides were impacted: Transformers and a...
LOS ANGELES, CA
DoYouRemember?

Alice Pearce Was Mrs. Kravitz On ‘Bewitched,’ But There Was Much More To Her Short, Tragic Life

There’s a way that specific brands become the name given to generic items, like “Scotch Tape” for adhesive tape or “Xeroxes” for photocopies. And it’s the same thing when you’re dealing with nosey neighbors who frequently — particularly for people with significant exposure to the Elizabeth Montgomery sitcom Bewitched — are met with the response, “Mrs. Kravitz is at it again!”
CELEBRITIES
My Journal Courier

My Journal Courier

Jacksonville, IL
840
Followers
635
Post
107K+
Views
ABOUT

My Journal Courier is the one site for The Journal-Courier, is the oldest continuously published newspaper in Illinois. My Journal Courier covers news, entertainment, and community interest for central Illinois.

 https://www.myjournalcourier.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy