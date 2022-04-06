Gaining trust and respect is vital moving forward

I have always thought it made more sense that our ultimate goals in life were more about being happy than attempting to achieve perfection. Instead of worrying about whether we look like a success to others, what if we gauge our success by how happy we are and ask ourselves what needs to change for us to be truly content. In the article, 10 Tips for a Happier and Smarter Life, author Sadhguru says, “At present, the quality of your life is not determined by the clothes that you wear, the educational qualifications that you carry, the family background that you come from or the bank balances that you hold. Rather, the quality of your life depends upon how peaceful and joyous you are within yourself. Do you think the man who is driving the car is happier than the man who is walking on the street? No. It is not decided by what you have. All those people who depend on external situations to be happy will never know true joy in their lives. It is time we look inward and see how to create personal wellbeing.”

1 DAY AGO