Owensboro, KY

Lifetime of Bliss

By Nathan Havenner Messenger-Inquirer
 1 day ago
Jenny and Kenneth Wilson share a laugh as they enjoy a surprise party celebrating their 75th wedding anniversary put on by their neighbors Tuesday at their Owensboro home. Photo by Alan Warren, Messenger-Inquirer | awarren@messenger-inquirer.com

It was an intimate affair Tuesday at the home of Kenneth and Jenny Miller, as about a half dozen neighbors gathered to surprise the couple with a party for their 75th wedding anniversary.

Kenneth, 98, and Jenny, 97, were married in 1947 and have lived in Owensboro for more than 60 years. For the past six years, the couple have lived with their son, Bruce Miller, in Owensboro.

Doris Banks, a neighbor, decided she wanted to do something to surprise them on their wedding anniversary.

“I only knew one other couple that has been married 75 years,” Banks said, “and that was my mom and dad.”

The Millers sat on a leather couch, a tiered cake and vase of flowers on the dining table behind them.

“It is the biggest surprise,” Jenny Miller said.

The couple met in Beaver Dam, over the jukebox at a local hotel.

“He was in the Army, and he was playing that same song over and over,” Jenny Miller said. “When he quit putting money in it, I started putting money in it, playing the same song, and he had to find out where it was coming from.”

It was an Irish folk song titled “Green Grows the Lilacs” that brought the couple together.

“I thought that we had to be married in a church, so we went out to Elizabethtown, and the preacher was Duncan Miller, we didn’t even know him, but he was in the church, and we asked him if he would marry us, he said, ‘I sure can,’ ” Jenny Miller said. “I said, ‘Kenneth, did you remember to pay him?’ and he said, ‘No.’ He didn’t.”

Edna Purcell lives across the street from the Millers, and she wanted to be a part of their special day.

“I just wanted to celebrate with them,” she said. “This is an honor to be able to see anybody this old and have this much life about them. This is really something unusual, and I just wanted to be a part of it.”

Jenny Miller said the couple decided to move in with their son about six years ago, but both continued to drive up until last year.

“The hardest thing is when you have to quit driving,” she said. “Everybody said, ‘Y’all, still driving?’ But we did, we went everywhere and didn’t think anything about it.”

Miller said she really didn’t have any specific advice for newlyweds on how to have a happy and long-lasting marriage.

“Here is the way our (marriage) was: I did what I wanted to do, and he did what he wanted to do,” she said as laughter filled the room. “He likes to fish and golf and hunt, and I like to go to garage sales and shopping.”

