Hocking Valley Bank announced Friday it will close offices at 368 Richland Avenue and 936 E. State Street, Athens, at the close of business on June 30. “With fewer and fewer in-branch transactions – a trend impacting the banking industry that accelerated during the pandemic – we knew it was time to truly evaluate our branch footprint,” said Hocking Valley President & CEO Tammy Bobo. “We will continue to provide high-touch service in our remaining five locations in Athens County while executing a vision to improve our customer’s digital experience. While the decision to close these offices was difficult, the board of directors and the bank’s leadership team believe this to be the best long-term decision for the bank and our customers.”

ATHENS, OH ・ 1 DAY AGO