Former Kent City standout Kenzie Bowers has officially entered the transfer portal after wrapping up her freshman season at Illinois State University. The 5-foot-9 guard averaged 2.7 points and 2.4 rebounds in 15.4 minutes per game for the Redbirds. She recorded season-highs of 17 points, three steals and three 3-pointers made against Missouri Baptist University on Dec. 1, 2021, and added a season-high 11 rebounds against Evansville on Feb. 2.

KENT CITY, MI ・ 16 HOURS AGO