Arlington, TX

Arlington prides itself as American Dream city, but its road design is a nightmare

By Tony Pham, architecture sophomore, Community Voices columnist
 1 day ago

Cover picture for the articleImagine walking on the street. The closest crosswalk is 250 feet away, but the other side of the street is merely 65 feet from you. It’s late, and the car coming seems far away. Perhaps, it’s OK to run across the street, and you’ll be safe....

The Washington D.C. Temple site's history is as American as the capital city itself

He designer of Radio City Music Hall and the U.S. Embassy in New Delhi, a building praised by Frank Lloyd Wright as a once-in-a-century architectural achievement, received a curious invitation. In 1968, a member of the First Presidency of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints approached Edward D. Stone about potentially designing the church's soon-to-be-built Washington D.C. Temple.
