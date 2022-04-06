Arlington prides itself as American Dream city, but its road design is a nightmare

DALLAS (CBSDFW.COM) – A Southwest Airlines flight out of Dallas Love Field Wednesday, March 30, was delayed after a passenger on board refused to wear a mask. Before she was taken off the plane, she compared herself to Rosa Parks and Anne Frank. “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either. It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either.. We have to take a stand.” Passengers on Southwest flight from Dallas – Long Beach had to deplane this afternoon after a passenger refused to wear a mask. In recorded video she says “It probably didn’t make sense for Rosa either”“It probably didn’t make sense for Anne Frank either..we have to take a stand” pic.twitter.com/G60ngUI5RX — Erin Jones (@erinjonesnews) March 30, 2022 Passengers headed to Long Beach ended up getting nearly two hours late. Earlier this month, the Southwest flight attendants union called on the White House to drop the mask mandate, saying enforcing mask compliance is one of the most difficult jobs they ever faced. The federal mask mandate on airplanes and in airports remains in effect at least until April 18.

DALLAS, TX ・ 8 DAYS AGO