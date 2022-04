Khris Bogle brought a ton of confidence to East Lansing from Gainesville. The newest Michigan State defensive end has high individual and team goals for the upcoming season. Speaking with reporters on Tuesday, Bogle laid out some of his individual goals. He wants to be a first-team All-B1G and All-American selection and also wants to be on the honor roll academically.

GAINESVILLE, FL ・ 2 DAYS AGO