New police headquarters, stadium updates in city's budget plan

A new headquarters for the city’s Police Department, renovations and improvements to two sports stadiums, intersection improvements and new traffic lights are just some of the proposals included in Frederick’s long-range budget for capital projects.

The city’s fiscal 2023-28 capital improvements program includes more than 200 pages of projects and priorities to upgrade and improve the city’s physical infrastructure, proposed as part of the budget process.

One of the city’s top capital priorities is renovating the next home of the Frederick Police Department: the William Donald Schaefer Building at 100 E. All Saints St., which the city bought in November.

Expected to be operational by the middle of 2024, the facility will replace the department’s crowded headquarters in the Frederick County Courthouse complex on West Patrick Street.

The department has been in that location since 1984, and its insufficient size has caused various department facilities to be located around the city and not in strategic locations, according to the proposed capital improvements plan.

The project is slated for $3.5 million of work in fiscal 2023.

The capital improvements plan also includes numerous road and intersection projects, including improvements to the intersections at Yellow Springs Road and Tuscanney Drive, and at East Street and All Saints streets.

The Yellow Springs Road/Tuscanney Drive project would add a traffic signal and a protected turning lane at the intersection, as well as safety improvements for pedestrians around the area.

The design of the project is already done, and the money is available from contributions from a number of developers, said Zack Kershner, the city’s director of public works.

That should allow construction to be finished in fiscal 2023, he said.

The project has more than $432,000 in contributions, including $155,000 from the Frederick County Montevue Nursing Home Complex and $186,000 from the developers of the Kellerton community at the intersection of Yellow Springs and Rocky Springs roads, according to the city’s plan.

At the intersection of East and All Saints streets, the plan would add a traffic signal at the intersection, and realign the entrances and exits of the transit center on the other side of East Street in an effort to improve safety for pedestrians and bicyclists, and improve access to the MARC train station.

The project is under design right now, but the MARC entrances make it a bit more complicated, Kershner said.

The proposed capital improvements plan also includes changes to Harry Grove Stadium, home of the Frederick Keys, such as renovations to the front entrance, a new scoreboard, and a new building for storing chemicals and maintenance equipment.

The $60,000 renovation to the chain-link fencing at the stadium’s entrance is scheduled for fiscal 2023.

The team’s new ownership, which was announced in January, has agreed to split the $100,000 cost of the new scoreboard.

Meanwhile, the city is scheduled to provide $250,000 in the capital improvements plan for repairs and renovations to McCurdy Field, the Jefferson Street facility used to host a variety of youth sports and other activities.

The field’s lighting needs to be replaced to directly light the playing area, and the bleachers are old and need to be replaced “for both aesthetic and safety reasons,” according to the proposal.

While city staff has maintained the playing surface, an upgraded irrigation system would improve the field’s condition and allow city workers to focus more on other areas within the department, the document said.

The proposal will also allow the city to make continued improvements to increase its energy sustainability.

An audit of City Hall would help identify what improvements to lighting, the HVAC system, windows, and other things can help improve the building’s energy usage, said Jenny Willoughby, the city’s sustainability manager.

With an audit in fiscal 2023, they can hopefully identify projects to be included in the fiscal 2024 budget, she said.

Willoughby also hopes to expand on an urban heat island study done in 2019.

A new study would get more detail on the hottest spots in the city, which can help city staff plan where to plant trees or do other things to reduce temperatures.

“It gives us a better idea of where our heat is most impactful on our population,” she said.