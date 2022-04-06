ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Entertainment

SAG-AFTRA, Advertisers Reach Tentative Deal on Commercials Contracts

By Katie Kilkenny
The Hollywood Reporter
The Hollywood Reporter
 1 day ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4EWmcc_0f0imHKq00

SAG-AFTRA and the Joint Policy Committee, which bargains on behalf of advertisers and advertising agencies, have reached a tentative agreement on successors to their commercials contracts.

Both the performers’ union and the Joint Policy Committee announced the deal, covering television and audio commercials contracts, on Tuesday night. The two parties have been operating on a day-by-day extension since late May, when the contracts were initially set to expire.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The tentative agreement will now go to the SAG-AFTRA National Board for approval; the Board is set to meet April 9. Both parties are not releasing details of the agreement until that meeting takes place. Reed Smith partner Stacy Marcus led negotiations on behalf of the Joint Policy Committee.

Negotiations began on Feb. 16 in New York, after SAG-AFTRA’s National Board approved its commercials negotiations proposal package in early February.

The union’s last commercial contracts deal was popular amongst voting members, with 96.85 percent voting “yes” on the agreement (turnout wasn’t disclosed). That deal saw wage raises for members performing all kinds of work, the addition of coverage for stunt coordinators and measures for workplace sexual harassment, among other changes.

Click here to read the full article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Hollywood Reporter

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar Exiting When Discovery Deal Closes

WarnerMedia CEO Jason Kilar will depart as the AT&T entertainment unit’s merger with Discovery closes. “With the pending transaction with Discovery nearing close, now is the right time to share with each of you that I will be departing this amazing company,” Kilar wrote in an internal memo to staff on Tuesday. “There are many feelings one could have in a moment like this, but for me there are none bigger, or more lasting, than the feelings of gratitude and love that I have for this team, this company, and this mission. I’ve never been more fulfilled professionally. I’ve never been...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

AMPTP Warns That U.S. Producers May Boycott Vancouver Amid Local Union Strike Threat

The Alliance of Motion Picture and Television Producers and its local producer counterpart, the Canadian Media Producers Association, have warned that North American producers may steer film and TV series away from Vancouver after the Directors Guild of Canada’s British Columbia branch called for a strike authorization vote. “The DGC B.C.’s strike authorization vote sends a message of labor uncertainty in the province and seriously jeopardizes British Columbia’s reputation as an attractive location for motion picture production. Considering the potential for labor instability in British Columbia, companies represented by the AMPTP and CMPA may be forced to re-evaluate their plans for...
ENTERTAINMENT
The Hollywood Reporter

Bobby Rydell, Pop Singer and ‘Bye Bye Birdie’ Actor, Dies at 79

Bobby Rydell, the pop singer and onetime teen idol from Philadelphia who starred opposite Ann-Margret and Dick Van Dyke in Bye Bye Birdie, has died. He was 79. Rydell died Tuesday at Thomas Jefferson University Hospital, WPVI-TV in Philadelphia reported. He was still touring and scheduled to perform at the Golden Nugget in Atlantic City in June.More from The Hollywood ReporterJohn Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45June Brown, British Soap Icon Who Played Dot Cotton on 'EastEnders' for More Than 30 Years, Dies at 95 After hitting it big with such...
CELEBRITIES
Daily Mail

Roman Abramovich 'begs his rich celebrity friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for $1million loans to maintain his staff' since the Russian oligarch was sanctioned by the UK and US

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich is reportedly begging his rich friends including Hollywood director Brett Ratner for £765,000 ($980,000) loans to help him pay his staff after being sanctioned by London and Washington, US sources have claimed. The Chelsea Football Club owner, who has been accused in Britain of being...
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
New York State
Page Six

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich begging pals to lend him $1M to pay staff

Russian oligarch Roman Abramovich has been begging his Hollywood and US power broker friends to each lend him $1 million to keep him afloat as his assets are frozen by worldwide authorities. Page Six has exclusively learned that the Chelsea Football Club owner, whose bank accounts are frozen in the US and the UK, is desperately asking for loans from his prominent and powerful friends to maintain his whispered $750,000-a-week staff payroll — which includes the minions keeping his multiple luxury superyachts afloat. But while Abramovich — who has hosted a series of starry celebrity parties on his boats and at his...
WORLD
The Hollywood Reporter

Ed Sheeran Wins U.K. Copyright Case Over Hit “Shape of You,” Criticizes “Culture” of Baseless Lawsuits

Grammy Award-winning songwriter Ed Sheeran won a U.K. copyright battle over his 2017 hit “Shape of You” on Wednesday, then slammed what he described as a “culture” of baseless lawsuits intended to squeeze money out of artists eager to avoid the expense of a trial. The British pop star and his co-writers, Snow Patrol’s John McDaid and producer Steven McCutcheon, had denied allegations that the song copied part of 2015’s “Oh Why” by Sami Chokri, who performs under the name Sami Switch.More from The Hollywood ReporterHow 'Moon Knight' Harnessed the Power of Egypt's Top Creatives -- And Even Flew Over a...
CELEBRITIES
The Hollywood Reporter

Elon Musk Joining Twitter’s Board of Directors One Day After Acquiring Massive Stake

Elon Musk is officially joining Twitter. The company, not the service. Just one day after disclosing that he had purchased a more than 9 percent stake in Twitter for about $2.9 billion, the social media company is appointing the Tesla and SpaceX founder to its board of directors.More from The Hollywood ReporterChris Rock's Brother Says He Does Not Accept Will Smith's Apology: "I Don't Think It Was Genuine"Kanye West Drops Out of Coachella Headlining SetAmazon Prime Nabs Jennifer Lopez's 'Shotgun Wedding' From Lionsgate In a securities filing Tuesday, Twitter said that Musk will be named to the board as “promptly as practicable,”...
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Directors Guild Of Canada#Sag Aftra#Advertising Agencies#Reality Tv#Property Brothers#Sag Aftra National Board
The Hollywood Reporter

CNN Revives ‘The Wonder List With Bill Weir’ as a CNN+ Original Series (Exclusive)

After a nearly five-year hiatus, CNN is bringing back climate change-focused travel series The Wonder List With Bill Weir. For its fourth season, however, The Wonder List will be a CNN+ original, joining the nascent streaming service’s library of exclusive series. The first three seasons of The Wonder List are already streaming on CNN+, with the four episodes of the new season set to debut April 21. The show’s original three-season run was on CNN from 2015 to 2017.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic"Kelsey Grammer to Host History...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

‘Batman Unburied’: Spotify Podcast Set to Release Next Month

Batman Unburied, the Spotify-exclusive podcast voice starring Winston Duke as Bruce Wayne, is set to premiere on May 3. Created and executive produced by The Dark Knight’s David S. Goyer, the podcast will arrive more than a year after Spotify, Warner Bros. and DC announced the series as the first project released as part of a multi-year, first-look licensing deal for podcasts based on DC characters. Other upcoming series from the pact are expected to focus on Wonder Woman, Lois Lane, Catwoman and Batgirl.More from The Hollywood ReporterSpotify to Halt Russia Operations Due to Government's Laws Targeting Free ExpressionMeghan Markle's First Spotify Podcast...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nielsen Rival EDO Raises $80M From Shamrock Capital

The video advertising data and analytics firm EDO, which has seen its stock rise amid Nielsen’s continued struggles, has raised $80 million in a new funding round led by Shamrock Capital. EDO, which was founded in 2015 by tech entrepreneur Daniel Nadler and the actor and filmmaker Edward Norton, the company uses data science and artificial intelligence to generate insights around streaming and TV viewership and advertising campaigns. The company is led by CEO Kevin Krim, who previously worked as an executive at CNBC and Bloomberg.More from The Hollywood ReporterWant to Shop Like a Vampire? AMC Networks Leans on Digital Extensions...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Guest Column: David Oyelowo On the Will Smith Slap, the Intersection of Race and Bias

I’ve never heard or used the word “processing” more than I have in the days since these last Oscars. Having been in the room where it happened, I’ve been beset by questions from journalists, friends, family members and people I haven’t heard from in a long time. My answer has remained the same as I’ve also heard from others. “I’m still processing what just happened.” My experiences of attending the Oscars over the last few years have been steeped in unexpected drama and a constant intersection of public opinion, politics and race. In 2015, I had a front-row seat to the...
CELEBRITIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Economy
The Hollywood Reporter

Meet Alim Smith, the Artist Behind the Afro-Surrealist Promo Art for FX’s Atlanta

Alim Smith enjoys living in and working from his native Delaware because, as he describes it, “it’s just a bunch of parks and no competition.” The 31-year-old multidisciplinary artist and his exaggerated style of portraiture gained popularity on social media when a few notable names (Erykah Badu, Snoop Dogg, Martin Lawrence) shared his work years ago; since that exposure, he has exhibited in shows and continued to sell prints independently. But his big break, arguably, came last summer, when he was invited to audition to paint the promotional art for season three of FX’s Atlanta (which premiered March 24). It can be...
LOS ANGELES, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

Kourtney Kardashian Confirms “Practice” Las Vegas Wedding to Travis Barker

Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker got “practice” married in a Las Vegas chapel wedding ceremony over the weekend. After some speculation, the reality star confirmed on Wednesday that their post-Grammys nuptials are not legal, as they did not have a marriage license. “Once upon a time in a land far, far away (Las Vegas) at 2am, after an epic night and a little tequila, a queen and her handsome king ventured out to the only open chapel with an Elvis and got married (with no license),” the Kardashians star wrote on her Instagram, along with photos from the secret ceremony.More from...
LAS VEGAS, NV
The Hollywood Reporter

Grand Ole Opry Owner Sells Stake for $293M to Comcast-Backed Fund, NBCUniversal

Nashville’s Grand Ole Opry is getting new corporate partners in Philadelphia and New York. Atairos, an investment fund backed by cable giant Comcast and led by its former CFO Michael Angelakis, is teaming with Comcast-owned NBCUniversal to acquire a 30 percent stake in Opry Entertainment Group, a subsidiary of the real estate investment firm Ryman Hospitality Properties.More from The Hollywood ReporterInside MusiCares Person of the Year Gala Honoring Joni Mitchell: 'You Are Immortal''Girl From the North Country' Writer-Director, Music Supervisor on the "Freedom" of Bob Dylan's MusicAlanis Morissette Debuts New Orchestral Version of "You Oughta Know" for Bridgerton Season 2 OEG owns...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Hackman Capital to Develop Largest Studio Complex in Ireland

Ireland’s bustling film and TV industry is getting a new studio complex, which when complete is set to be the country’s largest, encompassing more than 670,000 square feet of studio space on 44 acres, including 14 soundstages. Hackman Capital Partners and Square Mile Capital alongside its affiliate The MSB Group — which already runs the world’s biggest studio and media portfolio with more than 360 soundstages across four countries — are behind the Greystones Media Campus, set to be developed in the coastal town of Greystones in County Wicklow, roughly 15 miles south of Dublin. The two-phased development — with a...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Nehemiah Persoff, Actor in ‘Some Like It Hot,’ ‘On the Waterfront’ and ‘Yentl,’ Dies at 102

Nehemiah Persoff, a charter member of the Actors Studio who appeared in dozens of notable films and TV shows, from Some Like It Hot and On the Waterfront to The Twilight Zone and The Untouchables, has died. He was 102. Persoff died Tuesday night at an acute care facility in San Luis Obispo, California, his son Dan told The Hollywood Reporter.More from The Hollywood ReporterBobby Rydell, Pop Singer and 'Bye Bye Birdie' Actor, Dies at 79John Zaritsky, Oscar-Winning Documentary Filmmaker, Dies at 79Mantas Kvedaravicius, Lithuanian Documentary Filmmaker, Dies in Ukraine at 45 The prolific character actor also portrayed Henry Fonda’s brother-in-law in Alfred Hitchcock’s The Wrong Man (1956),...
SAN LUIS OBISPO, CA
The Hollywood Reporter

What’s Next for Jason Kilar After WarnerMedia: “There’s No Retiring in My Plans”

About two years after AT&T named him CEO of WarnerMedia, Jason Kilar told staff at the entertainment giant on Tuesday that he was leaving when the company’s merger with Discovery closes. The executive’s tenure featured innovation, such as the launch of HBO Max and hybrid movie releases, but also drama and heated debate. He faced particular scrutiny for his “Project Popcorn” day-and-date HBO Max and theatrical streaming experiment and the decision to change the leadership at CNN, including CNN head Jeff Zucker, who departed after failing to disclose a personal relationship with the brand’s marketing and communications chief, Allison Gollust, who...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

David Zaslav Names His Top Warner Bros. Discovery Executives

With the $43 billion Warner Bros. Discovery megamerger about to be completed, CEO David Zaslav has unveiled more key executive appointments for the combined company. The industry veteran confirmed that trusted, longtime Discovery top executives will take on key jobs at the merged conglomerate, while WarnerMedia-side entertainment leaders Casey Bloys (HBO and HBO Max), Channing Dungey (WB TV) and Toby Emmerich (WB Pictures) will oversee their respective fiefdoms, reporting directly to Zaslav.More from The Hollywood Reporter'Navalny' Director Talks Shooting Harrowing Russian Dissident Doc: "We Were Catching Something Remarkable and Historic"HBO Max's Japanese Crime Series 'Tokyo Vice' Sells WideHackman Capital to Develop...
BUSINESS
The Hollywood Reporter

Damon Wayans, Pam Grier Join ‘Cinnamon’ Thriller for Village Roadshow

Damon Wayans and Pam Grier have boarded the Tubi movie Cinnamon from Village Roadshow Pictures. The thriller centers on a struggling small-town gas station attendant and aspiring singer, Jodi Jackson, played by Tony nominee Hailey Kilgore, whose life is sent into a tailspin when there’s a robbery at her work. Grier will play Mama, the head of her family’s criminal organization, with her son James (Jeremie Harris) executing her wishes.More from The Hollywood ReporterWarren Beatty, Pam Grier, Drew Barrymore, Kevin Bacon Headed to TCM Classic Film FestivalVillage Roadshow Loses Key Early Round in Legal Fight With Warner Bros.Village Roadshow Widens Legal...
MOVIES
The Hollywood Reporter

The Hollywood Reporter

Los Angeles, CA
35K+
Followers
11K+
Post
11M+
Views
ABOUT

The Hollywood Reporter is the premier destination & most widely trusted resource for entertainment news, reviews, videos & more.

 https://www.hollywoodreporter.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy