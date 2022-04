The Seattle Mariners have one more tool to try and make a run at the playoffs in 2022. Thanks to a phenomenal performance this spring, outfielder Julio Rodriguez has played his way onto the Opening Day roster. It’s big news for both the team and the league, as Rodriguez is one of the top prospects in baseball. The 21-year-old outfielder from the Dominican Republic joins Bobby Witt and Spencer Torkelson as top prospects heading into their rookie season.

SEATTLE, WA ・ 2 DAYS AGO