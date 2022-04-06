ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Phoenix, AZ

Booker scores 32, Suns eliminate Lakers from playoff race

By Associated Press
Idaho8.com
 1 day ago

PHOENIX (AP) — Devin Booker scored 32 points and the Phoenix Suns won their franchise-record 63rd game of the season, beating a Lakers team minus LeBron James...

localnews8.com

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Arizona Sports
Phoenix, AZ
Sports
Local
Arizona Basketball
Phoenix, AZ
Basketball
City
Phoenix, AZ
The Spun

Jay Bilas Makes His Opinion On Hubert Davis Very Clear

There was a point in the Tar Heels’ season when very few people believed they would even make the NCAA Tournament. But, first-year head coach Hubert Davis and his North Carolina squad put those doubts to rest with an incredibly improbable National Championship run. Back-to-back 20+ point losses to...
COLLEGE SPORTS
The Spun

Look: Steve Kerr’s Comment On LeBron Is Going Viral

With a loss to the Phoenix Suns on Tuesday, LeBron James and the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from postseason contention. During an appearance with 95.7 The Game on Wednesday, Golden State Warriors head coach Steve Kerr discussed possible starting lineups for his team’s upcoming postseason run. In doing...
NBA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Russell Westbrook
Person
Lebron James
Person
Anthony Davis
Person
Deandre Ayton
Person
Devin Booker
ESPN

Utah plays Phoenix, looks for 6th straight home win

Phoenix Suns (63-17, first in the Western Conference) vs. Utah Jazz (48-32, fifth in the Western Conference) BOTTOM LINE: Utah will try to keep its five-game home win streak intact when the Jazz play Phoenix. The Jazz have gone 32-18 against Western Conference opponents. Utah ranks third in the Western...
PHOENIX, AZ
Idaho8.com

Jazz rout Thunder 137-101 for 5th straight home win

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — Bojan Bogdanovic scored 27 points, Rudy Gobert added 20 points and 10 rebounds and the Utah Jazz beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 137-101 on Wednesday night. Jordan Clarkson had 18 points and a season-high 10 assists, and Hassan Whiteside added 15 points, 11 rebounds and five blocks to help the Jazz win their fifth straight home game. Jaylen Hoard scored 23 points for Oklahoma City. Isaiah Roby and Jeremiah Robinson-Earl each added 18 points.
OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
CBS LA

Lakers miss out on the playoffs after loss to Suns

Without LeBron James, the Los Angeles Lakers were eliminated from playoff contention after losing to the Phoenix suns 121-110. This is the second time the Lakers have missed the playoff since James arrived in 2018.Russell Westbrook led the team in scoring with 28 points while making 50% of his field goals. Anthony Davis was close behind clocking in a double-double with 21 points and 13 rebounds. Austin Reaves helped off the bench with 18 points and six assists while shooting 60% from the field. However, the Sun's offense proved too much for the Purple and Gold with Phoenix making five more threes and 11 more field goals overall. Devin Booker led the Suns in scoring with 32 points while also grabbing seven boards and dishing out four assists. Deandre Ayton added 22 points while also grabbing 13 rebounds. The Lakers kept it close for the majority of the game but after dropping down to an 18-point deficit by the end of the third quarter struggled to claw their way back.The Lakers have missed the playoffs seven out of the last nine years. Before the 2013-2014 season, the Lakers had only missed the playoffs five times since 1948, when the team was founded in Minnesota. 
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Lakers#Ap Sports#The Phoenix Suns
Idaho8.com

Blue Devils add Schrage as special assistant to Scheyer

Duke has hired former Elon head coach and Blue Devils staffer Mike Schrage to work as special assistant to new coach Jon Scheyer. The school announced the move Thursday. Schrage had resigned at Elon on Monday after three seasons. His hiring brings more than two decades of college experience to aid Scheyer, a first-time head coach. That experience includes nine seasons working under now-retired Hall of Famer Mike Krzyzewski. He was director of basketball operations during Scheyer’s first two seasons as a Duke player. Schrage has also had stops at Stanford, Ohio State and Mississippi.
DURHAM, NC
Idaho8.com

Flames get unlikely boost from Michael Stone, beat Ducks 4-2

ANAHEIM, Calif. (AP) — Michael Stone got his first goal of the season and an assist in his 500th NHL game, and Elias Lindholm scored his 36th goal in the Calgary Flames’ 4-2 victory over the Anaheim Ducks. Tyler Toffoli also scored and Johnny Gaudreau got his 96th point on a sharp assist for the Pacific Division-leading Flames, who have won two straight after their first three-game losing streak since January. Trevor Zegras and Adam Henrique scored for the Ducks, who have lost 13 of 14 games since March 6. Ducks captain Ryan Getzlaf was a scratch with a lower-body injury in the first game since he announced his decision to retire at the end of the season.
ANAHEIM, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
NBA
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Lakers
NBA Teams
Phoenix Suns
NewsBreak
Basketball
NewsBreak
Sports
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

LEADING OFF: Balkovec up; Scherzer, Freeman, Correa debut

A look at what's happening around baseball on Friday:. Rachel Balkovec is set to become the first woman to manage a minor league affiliate of a major league team when her Class-A Tampa Tarpons in the New York Yankees' organization face the Lakeland Flying Tigers in the Florida State League.
MLB
FastBreak on FanNation

How to Watch Lakers at Suns on Tuesday Night

The Los Angeles Lakers and LeBron James find themselves in the midst of a four-game stretch that could decide the fate of their season, as the Phoenix Suns and Devin Booker head home in search of win No. 63 on the year, which would set a new franchise-record for wins in a single season. Here’s how to watch, with gametime and TV information, lineups, bios, plus other key information pertaining to both teams.
NBA
Larry Brown Sports

Report: Steve Lavin set to land new head coaching job

Former UCLA and St. John’s head coach Steve Lavin is reportedly poised to take his first head coaching job in seven years. Lavin is in negotiations to become the new head coach at San Diego, according to Jon Rothstein of CBS Sports. Rothstein says the two sides are working on the final terms of an agreement, which could come soon.
SAN DIEGO, CA

Comments / 0

Community Policy